Delimitation Row: Congress has expressed displeasure over the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP)'s decision of backing the delimitation bill in the coming special session of the parliament. While senior leader Supriya Sule has stated that the final decision will be taken during the session, the reports suggest that the party is most likely to support the NDA. While reacting to the decision, Congress leader Sachin Sawant alleged that the decision could have been taken under pressure.

Congress Expresses Displeasure Earlier, NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad stated that the party has decided to support the bill, adding that the delimitation process could not be postponed forever. While expressing surprise over his remarks, Awasthi stated that the decision is surprising given Sharad Pawar's track of politics.

"Whether the NCP (SP) decision was taken under pressure or was driven by political calculations will become clear with time," Awasthi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. He also stated that the delimitation exercise will give an unfair advantage to the ruling BJP. "This is called gerrymandering. There is no doubt that the government intends to replicate this experiment at the national level," the Congress leader claimed.

ALSO READ: Karthigai Deepam Row: PM Modi Welcomes Supreme Court Directive To Light Lamp At Deepathoon Sharad Pawar Reaches Out To Congress Amid the ongoing row, NCP (SP) veteran Sharad Pawar has reached out to Congress and has explained the reason to back the controversial bill, reported NDTV, citing people familiar with the matter. As per the report, the veteran emphasized that the move was essential to keep his party intact, which saw a massive rebellion earlier in 2023. The reports also suggest that Congress has approached all the opposition parties, seeking their support.

NDA Could Get A Major Boost While the NDA currently has around 320 votes, it is far less than what is required to pass the bills with the two-third majority mark. As per the current scenario, the ruling alliance needs around 362 votes to pass these bills. If NCP (SP) decides to support, the NDA will inch closer to the magic number as it expects support from other opposition parties, such as the DMK.