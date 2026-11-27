Karthigai Deepam Row:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed Supreme Court's directive ordering the Tamil Nadu government to light Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai district. In a post on X, the prime minister, without mentioning the verdict, stated that it was a victory for Lord Murugan. His post came hours after the apex court slammed the Tamil Nadu government over non-compliance of its orders.

Vetrivel Muruganukku Arogara! வெற்றிவேல் முருகனுக்கு அரோகரா! वेट्रिवेल मुरुगनुक्कु अरोगरा! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2026 SC Slams Vijay Government In its order, the Supreme Court asked the state government to light deepam at the point on Saturday using flame lit at Uchaipillaiyar mandapam. The court has handed over the security of Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple and Thiruparankundram hill to CRPF. It also suspended the board of trustees of the temple and appointed retired judges as receivers to ensure lighting of the deepam. ALSO READ: Karthigai Row: SC Orders Vijay Govt To Light Deepam At Deepathoon Tomorrow, Suspends Temple Board

TN BJP Slams Govt Earlier in a post on X, BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran stated that the Supreme Court's order has destroyed the alleged ill-intentions of the "anti-Hindu" forces. "It is a great joy that the aspirations of countless millions of Murugan devotees have been reflected in the Supreme Court," he wrote in the post. "Murugan has once again conquered the hill, utterly destroying the schemes of anti-Hindu forces!" he added.

Question On Official's Approach The apex court, while questioning the approach of the senior officials, stated that the conduct of officers at first glance reveals state of administrative chaos in the southern state. It further stated that the senior officials seem to have acted on the instructions of their political bosses.

Controversy Explained While the lamp has been lit at the Deepa Mandapam on the lower slopes of the hill, the Hindu worshippers have recently demanded to perform the ritual at the top of the hill, around 50 metres away from the dargah.

While opposing the demands, the Tamil Nadu government stated that it would lead to severe administrative challenges. Apart from this, the Dargah committee also objected by stating that the Madras High Court had passed the order without giving adequate time to the shrine.