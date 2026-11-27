TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh was arrested in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi on Friday in connection with a sexual harassment complaint filed by a woman IAS officer, days after the Madras High Court intervened in the matter and directed a senior-level investigation.

The 36-year-old legislator, who represents the Kallakurichi Assembly constituency, was taken into custody from his residence by a police team led by Inspector Bhuvaneshwari after obtaining an arrest warrant from a magistrate's court. He was subsequently taken to the police station for questioning.

The woman officer had submitted a formal complaint on November 23, alleging that Vignesh sent her inappropriate messages and made unwanted advances. The police registered an FIR under five legal provisions following the complaint. The MLA had earlier denied the allegations, describing them as baseless and politically motivated.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Police have arrested Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA Arul Vignesh at his residence in Kallakurichi. He is being taken away in a police vehicle. He has been arrested in connection with alleged obscene messages to the District Collector. https://t.co/K9dEK25lg7

What Is The Complaint Against The TVK MLA?

The complaint relates to alleged inappropriate messages sent by Vignesh to the woman IAS officer. The case reportedly concerns an incident that took place 117 days before his arrest.

The arrest came four days after the formal complaint was lodged. Before this, police had visited the MLA's residence on November 25 to serve him a summons to appear for questioning.

What Are The Charges Against Arul Vignesh?

The TVK legislator has been booked under Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

These include Section 75, which deals with sexual harassment; Section 78, which covers stalking; and Section 132, which relates to assault or use of criminal force against a public servant to deter her from discharging her duty.

ALSO READ: After TVK MLA, DMK Legislator Vasantham Karthikeyan Booked Over Harassment Allegation In Kallakurichi

Madras High Court Orders Senior-Level Probe

The probe is being headed by the Inspector General of Police (Administration) N Kamini, with the Tiruppur SP Shristi Singh being appointed as the investigation officer.

The Madras High Court got involved after the petition sought a direction to investigate the complaint. The court directed the state to conduct a fair investigation and ordered the constitution of an Internal Complaints Committee on the workplace harassment complaint. The ICC, which is headed by senior IAS officer Kakarla Usha, has been directed to complete the inquiry within 60 days.