The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday transferred 28 IPS officers in a major police reshuffle, bringing changes to several key postings across the state. Mohit Agarwal, who was serving as Varanasi Police Commissioner, has been transferred to Prayagraj in the same capacity. Kiran S, previously posted as Inspector General of Police (IG), Lucknow Range, will replace him in Varanasi.

During his tenure, Agarwal oversaw several major events and introduced a range of initiatives covering law and order, traffic management, cybercrime, police infrastructure and personnel welfare. Maha Kumbh, air show and elections: Crowd management among key achievements One of the major challenges during Agarwal's tenure was managing the movement of devotees during Maha Kumbh 2025. More than 10 crore devotees were facilitated during the period, with no major traffic disruption reported in Varanasi. The city also managed a crowd of over 25 lakh people during the air show. Security arrangements were also made for more than 100 VVIP visits and major national and international events, including around 10 visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and over 70 visits by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

ALSO READ: Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal Honoured With IIM Mumbai's Distinguished Alumni Award For His Exceptional Service The 2024 Lok Sabha elections and MLC elections were also conducted peacefully. The commissionerate claimed that no complaints against the police were received during the Lok Sabha election process. Over 200 cyber criminals arrested, 125 criminals injured in encounters On the law and order front, more than 125 criminals involved in chain snatching, harassment of women and organised cattle smuggling were injured in police encounters during Agarwal's tenure. A dedicated SOG-2 unit was established to target organised criminal networks involved in illegal activities, including human trafficking, gambling and cattle smuggling.

Cybercrime was another major focus. More than 200 cyber criminals were arrested and around half a dozen illegal call centres were busted. Hundreds of cyber fraud victims were also rescued from organised cybercrime networks, while defrauded money was recovered and returned to victims. Varanasi recorded a nearly 35 per cent decline in cybercrime cases in 2026, according to the police department.

E-rickshaw barcode system, traffic reforms and new police infrastructure Agarwal's tenure also saw several changes in traffic management, including the introduction of a barcode system for e-rickshaws and a no-vehicle zone around the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Other measures included a U-turn system in Manduadih, designated parking lines and tyre killers at strategic locations. Anti-encroachment drives were also carried out to improve road space and traffic movement.

On the infrastructure front, two 12-storey residential towers comprising 200 housing units were constructed for police personnel. Two additional residential towers with 196 units for sub-inspectors and equivalent ranks were under construction. Four new police stations in Lalpur-Pandeypur, Rohania, Baragaon and Phulwaria were also completed.

The police lines were developed with facilities such as a modern gymnasium, badminton hall, children's park and cricket ground. A 'Ghar Sajao, Inaam Pao' initiative was also introduced to encourage cleanliness and participation among police personnel and their families. 'Lunch With CP', soft-skills training among initiatives for police personnel Agarwal also introduced initiatives to improve police-public relations and the working environment within the force. 'Lunch With CP' provided women police personnel an informal platform to interact with the Police Commissioner and discuss their personal and professional concerns. Police personnel and their families celebrated major festivals together at the police lines. A special screening of the film 'Border 2' was also organised for women police trainees to strengthen their sense of belonging to the police force. Workshops were conducted to improve communication skills, emotional understanding and public interaction among police personnel, with a focus on more sensitive and citizen-centric policing. The commissionerate's performance on the Chief Minister's dashboard also improved from around 70th position to the top five, where it remained for the last two years. Agarwal's tenure also emphasised field-based policing, with regular inspections of major arrangements and direct interaction with citizens instead of relying solely on office-based administration.