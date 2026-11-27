- BESCOM announces 7-hour power cut on November 29.
- Maintenance work scheduled from 9 am to 4 pm.
- Several Bengaluru areas to be affected by outage.
Bengaluru Power Cut On November 29: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced that several regions of the city will witness power outages on Sunday. The authority stated that the affected regions will witness power cut for seven hours between 9 am and 4 pm. The BESCOM has advised the residents of the concerned regions to follow the schedule and make the necessary arrangements to avoid any inconveniences.
The BESCOM, while providing details, stated that maintenance works are being carried out under several substations, adding that the works will boost the power supply in the tech city.
Power Cut On November 29 (9 am-4 pm)
Brunton Road
MG Road
Gangadhar Chetty Road
Haudin Road
Aga Abbas Ali Road
Residency Road
Jogupalya
Cambridge Road
Museum Road
Rest House Road
Church Street
Richmond Town
Wellington Road
Longford Garden
Cornwall Road
Brigade Road
Gowthampura
Artillery Road
Queens Road
Lavelle Road
Kasturba Road
Garuda Mall
Commissionerate Road
MV Garden
Infantry Street
Murphy Town
Jayraj Nagar
C Colony
Gupta Layout
Swami Vivekananda Road
Trinity Circle
Ulsoor Road
Cambridge Layout
Commercial Street
Latim Adil Street
Jewellery Street
OPH Street
ALSO READ: No Relief For Tata Trusts As Bombay HC Refuses Stay On Tata Sons Board Meeting Amid Chandrasekaran Reappointment Row
In the past few weeks, several regions of Bengaluru have witnessed outages, such as Hennur Bande, Samudrika Enclave, Grace Garden, Christu Jayanti College, K Narayanapura, Bilshiwale, Asha Township, Aishwarya Layout, Maruti Township, Nagargiri Township, K Narayanapura Cross, BDS Garden, Kottanoor, Patel Ramaiah Layout, Anjanappa Layout, CSI Gate, Bairati Cross, Bairati Gram, Evergreen Layout, Kanakashree Layout, Geddalahalli, Blessing Garden, Mantri Apartment, Hiremath Layout, Trinity Fortune, My Care School, BHK Industries, Janakiram Layout, Vaddarapalya, Anugrah Layout, Kaveri Layout, Atma Vidya Nagar, KRC, Doddagubbi Cross, Kuvempu Layout, Sangam Enclave, Bairati Bande, Nakshatra Layout, Thimmegowda Layout, Andhra Colony, Manjunath Nagar, Horamavu, Agar Village, Patalamma Temple, AKR School, New Millennium School, Lakkamma Layout, Prakash Garden, and Christu Jayanti College Road.
Recommended For You
ALSO READ: Delimitation To Expand Lok Sabha Seats By 50%: What It Means For States, House Balance And Women's Quota