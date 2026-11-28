Delimitation Bill: MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday announced its support for the fresh delimitation bill linked to the women's reservation. Ending the speculations over his party's stand on the delimitation, DMK MP A Raja said his party has taken the decision based on the principle that Tamil Nadu's share of 7.18% must remain unchanged

"We have agreed on the figure of 59. The DMK president has given us full authority to make any other amendments as may be necessary. When the Congress party was part of our alliance, this was also the demand put forward by the grand old party. A fair delimitation process must continue. On the issue of delimitation, the DMK continues to maintain the same position it held when it was in alliance with the Congress party."

ALSO READ: 131st vs 132nd Amendment Bill: How Centre Reworked Delimitation To Win Over The South Chennai, Tamil Nadu: On the Delimitation Bill, DMK MP A. Raja says, "We have taken this decision based on the principle that Tamil Nadu's share of 7.18% must remain unchanged... We have agreed on the figure of 59. The DMK President has given us full authority to make any other amendments as may be necessary. When the Congress party was part of our alliance, this was also the demand put forward by the Congress party. A fair delimitation process must continue. On the issue of delimitation, the DMK continues to maintain the same position it held when it was in alliance with the Congress party." — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2026 Decision After Meeting With DMK Leaders The announcement came after Stalin chaired a meeting of his party MPs over the Centre's renewed push for women's reservation through delimitation. With Stalin asserting that there would be no change or compromise on party's demands on the issue, the meeting held at the DMK headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam,'. ALSO READ: INDIA Bloc Intensifies Unity Efforts Amid NCP-SP's Support To Delimitation; DMK And AAP Invited At Kharge's Meeting

On Friday, Stalin asserted that under no circumstances should Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of seats in the Lok Sabha be reduced. The Dravidian party chief also said that the existing proportion of Parliamentary representation among states, as determined based on the 1971 Census and frozen earlier, must remain frozen for another 25 years.

"No change in position, no compromise, the DMK will never compromise on Tamil Nadu's interests; nor will it depart from its principles," the party chief asserted ahead of the expected delimitation move of the Centre. How Numbers Stack Up Following DMK's Support The bill requires a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, or 361 votes in the present 543-member House. With three vacancies, the House has 540 members at present. The ruling NDA has around 320 members and would need the support of opposition parties to cross the threshold.

Since the Bill's defeat in April, the political arithmetic has changed, with 26 MPs moving out of the opposition camp. Twenty rebel Trinamool Congress MPs broke away and merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), pledging support to the NDA, while six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The YSRCP has signalled conditional support with its four MPs for the proposed Delimitation Bill.

The DMK, with 22 Lok Sabha MPs, and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), with eight, significantly strengthened the numbers in the Lower House. Now, the NDA has reached about 355-357, just short of the magic number, 361. The union government will introduce a fresh delimitation Bill in the Lok Sabha, which includes a provision to increase the number of seats in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies by 50 per cent to give immediate effect to the women's quota law. The fresh Bill also has a provision that seats reserved for women shall be allotted by rotation in a manner the Delimitation Commission may deem fit.

(With PTI Inputs)