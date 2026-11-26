The Mumbai Police has issued Look Out Circulars (LOC) against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka over FIRs linked to the party's unpermitted protest at Shivaji Park on October 2. Police had earlier denied permission to CJP's Ajinkya Shinde to organise the protest at Shivaji Park, stating that officers did not have authority to grant permission for any gathering at the venue.

Mumbai Police has issued Look Out Circulars (LOC) against CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka for holding a protest without prior permission on Gandhi Jayanti. A case was registered against them to prevent them from leaving the country: Mumbai Police https://t.co/BzvPjyrjOg — IANS (@ians_india) November 26, 2026 The circular against CJP spokesperson Saurav Das came to light on Thursday after the Centre informed the Delhi High Court that it acted on a request from Maharashtra Police. Das had approached the court on Monday, November 23, alleging that he was barred from flying to London to deliver a lecture at Oxford University. ALSO READ: MEA Reveals Why CJP's Saurav Das Was Stopped At Airport Before UK Trip, Points To Passport Discrepancy

What Happened In The Delhi High Court Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the Centre, on Thursday informed Justice Amit Mahajan that a look-out circular had been issued against Das over alleged discrepancies in his passport records. Senior advocate Akhil Sibal, representing Das, told the court that his client had not been notified of the circular and sought its details from the Centre. Sharma argued that Das's legal team could obtain the particulars independently and challenge the circular, which was issued on November 22 and 23.

The Delhi High Court scheduled the next hearing for December 9, when Das's counsel is expected to respond to the circular. FIR Against CJP Leaders, Supporters Over Shivaji Park Protest The Shivaji Park police registered an FIR on October 3 against Abhijeet Dipke, Pranav Ahire, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde, Saurabh Das, Afreen Nawaz, Saumya Korde, Ankit Bharadwaj, Vijay Malangi, Yogesh Ingle, and roughly 400 supporters over the October 2 protest, Hindustan Times reported.

ALSO READ: Was CJP's Saurav Das Invited By Oxford University? UK Journalist's Fact-Check Clears The Confusion "We have registered a case against the organisers of CJP protests on October 2 at Shivaji Park. The case has been registered under sections 189 (unlawful assembly) and 223 (disobedience to a public servant’s lawful order) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and section 37 (power to prohibit certain acts for prevention of disorder) and 135 (disobeying or breaking official orders issued by the police) of the Maharashtra Police Act," Shivaji Park Police Station personnel said.

Police denied permission for the October 2 protest, citing a January 4, 2013 Bombay High Court judgment in PIL 116/2009 and a January 20, 2016 Maharashtra government order restricting non-sports use of Shivaji Park. Officers also noted that organisers had not provided the required Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation permission to use the ground.