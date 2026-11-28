Jagran Correspondent, Noida: Travelling between Noida and the Noida International Airport (Jewar) is set to become much faster with a proposed 27-kilometre elevated road along the Yamuna embankment. Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Alok Kumar is scheduled to chair a key meeting in Lucknow on Monday with officials from the Noida Authority, the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and other connected departments to review the project.

The elevated corridor will run from Sector 94 to Sector 150 in Noida, spanning roughly 27 kilometres within the Noida section. Beyond Sector 150, the road is proposed to extend up to Sector 23C in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area to boost connectivity toward the Noida Airport.

Having seen an earlier presentation on the project in September, the Industrial Development Commissioner will now assess progress and discuss ways to clear bottlenecks before construction begins. Because the route uses Irrigation Department land along the Yamuna embankment, obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the department remains a key requirement.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the corridor. Beyond the Irrigation Department's holdings, the authority will acquire or pay for any additional land needed for construction.

According to Authority General Manager AK Arora, representatives from all relevant departments will attend Monday's meeting.

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