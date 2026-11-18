A family of four in Surat had left behind their textile business with an annual turnover of Rs 15 crore. The family will transition from the business world to monastic life next year. Dilip Bhai Bhogar (47), along with his wife, Jyoti Ben (45), and their daughters, Chhavi, 22, and Charvi, 14, will take diksha, or initiation into Jain monastic life, on February 8, 2027, in Surat. A third daughter, Shaili, took diksha in 2023 and is now known as Sadhvi Darshita.

How did the idea develop? Years ago, Dilip Bhai moved from Jaswantgarh village in Udaipur district to Surat. He started his journey by selling fabric from a shop. As the business flourished, he opened two more shops and installed several machines. As Dilip Bhai was considering expanding his textile business further, he met a Jain acharya. Gradually, he developed a deep interest in Jainism, which drew him towards monastic life.

In 2023, his daughter Shaili took diksha. Dilip then started scaling back the business and decided to take Diksha himself. His wife, Jyoti Ben, and their two other daughters, Chhavi and Charvi, chose to join him. ALSO READ: Ujjain: Four Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas In Hotel Waste Chamber; Several Others Fall Ill Trying to Rescue Them Chhavi studied BBA in graphic design and started selling decorative and practical items she crocheted. She gave up the business after four months as her father moved towards monastic life. Charvi left school midway through Class 9 and has played football at the district level in Surat.

Before starting their journey towards Monkhood, the four spent time living alongside Jain ascetics to learn about travelling on foot, following rules on food and daily conduct, and preparing for the demands of monastic life. ALSO READ: Ujjain: Four Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas In Hotel Waste Chamber; Several Others Fall Ill Trying to Rescue Them The Bhavesh Bhandari Incident In 2024, Bhavesh Bhandari, a real estate businessman, donated Rs 200 crore of his wealth and transitioned to an ascetic life of a Jain monk. Bhavesh and his wife left all their belongings and started to embrace monkhood. The couple’s children also took diksha earlier in 2022.