UP Weather: The presence of winter chill has been felt in several parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, as the weather saw a sudden shift. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a rain alert in 15 districts, including Varanasi, Gonda, Jaunpur, Ballia, and Gorakhpur, among others. Light rain is likely in Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, and Varanasi.

Dense Fog Likely In Prayagraj Dense fog and low visibility are expected in eastern UP from today. Prayagraj saw a dip in the minimum temperature, which had been rising for the last three days. The night temperature dropped by 2 degrees to 19.5 degrees Celsius.

ALSO READ: Delhi Air Quality Improves To 239 As Winds Bring Relief; Forecast Warns Of Sharp Dip In AQI From November 24 The minimum temperature hit 14.3 degrees Celsius on 20 November, climbed to 17 degrees Celsius the following day and reached 21.6 degrees Celsius on 22 November. The weather department expects the night temperature to fall further, settling around 15°C on 24 and 25 November, while daytime highs should stay between 27 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius.

Fog Could Push Prayagraj AQI Above 300 Poor visibility and increasing pollution levels are adding to the worry. Fog can trap pollutants close to the ground, which could easily push Prayagraj’s AQI past 300. Hardoi recorded the state’s lowest minimum on Sunday at 11 degrees Celsius. Fog blanketed 24 districts, among them Prayagraj, Kaushambi and Pratapgarh, and visibility dropped to 10 metres or less in some spots. The Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner has asked people to stay indoors early in the morning unless they really need to go out. Extra care is advised for children and older residents as temperatures keep falling. ALSO READ: Cyclone Akvan Weakens: Cooler Nights, Morning Fog Set To Hit Delhi-NCR, UP, Other States | Check State-Wise Forecast Weather To Turn Colder From Next Week Meteorologist Atul Kumar Singh from Lucknow explained that the cyclone over the Bay of Bengal has weakened and shifted the wind pattern. Northerly and north-westerly winds are gaining strength while the easterly winds fade.

He said minimum temperatures in western UP will keep dropping, and some areas may see morning fog. “Cold conditions will intensify from next week. However, people will have to wait a little longer for severe cold,” Singh noted.