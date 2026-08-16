- Harsimrat Kaur seeks NIA probe into Sukhbir Badal attack.
- Suspects wider political conspiracy, links to 2024 incident.
- Questions Punjab government's handling of previous attack.
Sukhbir Badal Attack: Days after a knife attack on Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, his wife, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, wrote to the Union Home Minister requesting a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the August 13 incident.
SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said Sukhbir Singh Badal survived the attack after security personnel intervened. She linked it to a similar 2024 incident and questioned whether the two attacks were connected, while also raising concerns over the Punjab government's and police's handling of the earlier case.
Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has written an official letter to the Union Home Minister requesting a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the August 13, 2026, attack on her husband, Sukhbir Singh Badal.— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2026
In her letter, Harsimrat Kaur Badal wrote, "...Mr… pic.twitter.com/L3OAdYqCpG
In her letter, Harsimrat Kaur Badal wrote, "...Mr Badal suffered an injury to his right arm. The consequences could have been fatal had an alert security personnel not risked his own life to prevent the assailant from carrying out his lethal intent... I wish to point out that the August 13 incident was not an isolated one. On December 4, 2024, a similar attempt was made on Mr Badal's life at the sacred premises of Shri Harmandir Sahib, Amritsar, when he was performing Seva as directed by the holy Shri Akal Takht Sahib. The two assassination attempts have several disturbing parallels and raise serious questions about whether they are connected. I also wish to emphasise that the second assassination attempt raises serious questions about the manner in which the Punjab Government and the Punjab Police dealt with the first attack..."
#WATCH | Ferozepur, Punjab: Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal shows the weapon that was used to attack SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in Nanded. She showed Badal's wounds that he sustained during the attack.— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2026
She says, "The attacker struck at his chest with a… pic.twitter.com/Tml8g4b3pS
Harsimrat Kaur Badal also showed the weapon used in the attack and displayed the wounds her husband sustained.
She said, "The attacker struck at his chest with a 1.5-foot-long sharp weapon, but as Sukhbir Singh Badal raised his hand to defend himself, the blade pierced right through it... The accused involved in the previous attack is roaming free... DGP Yadav and Bhullar hushed up the case... I have written to the Home Minister demanding an NIA probe because a massive conspiracy lies behind this; strict action must be taken against anyone involved--whether they are police officers or politicians."
ALSO READ: 'Not Scared Now, Never Been': SAD Chief Sukhbir Badal's First Reaction After Nanded Gurudwara Attack
She termed the attack on her husband and party chief a "well-planned political conspiracy" and said whoever was behind it could not be called a Sikh.
ALSO READ: Who Attacked Sukhbir Singh Badal In Nanded? Second Gurdwara Assault In 2 Years | What We Know
What Happened?
Badal sustained injuries to his right hand in a 'kirpan' (ceremonial dagger) attack by a member of the Nihang order inside Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mugat on the outskirts of Maharashtra's Nanded town on Thursday. The attacker, identified as Jaspal Singh, was later arrested.
Badal had arrived in Nanded on Wednesday to organise a three-day 'Akhand Path'. He was accompanied by his family, including Harsimrat Kaur Badal.
He was discharged from Yashosai Hospital in Nanded on Friday after undergoing 90-minute surgery. Visuals showed him walking inside the hospital with a cloth wrapped around his right hand.
Badal said, "Their mission is to take control of the situation in Punjab and disturb the peace, which, as President of Akali Dal, I will never allow. Both times they attacked me in the holiest places."
According to police, the motive behind the attack remains unclear. The accused Jaspal Singh, who holds commerce and law degrees and is based in Pune with his family, had been working as a sewadar, or volunteer, at the gurdwara for the past two years. The accused, aged 60-62, was staying alone in Nanded.
He has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempting to murder, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, and voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a public servant to deter them from performing their duty.