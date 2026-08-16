SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said Sukhbir Singh Badal survived the attack after security personnel intervened. She linked it to a similar 2024 incident and questioned whether the two attacks were connected, while also raising concerns over the Punjab government's and police's handling of the earlier case.

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has written an official letter to the Union Home Minister requesting a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the August 13, 2026, attack on her husband, Sukhbir Singh Badal.



In her letter, Harsimrat Kaur Badal wrote, "...Mr… pic.twitter.com/L3OAdYqCpG — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2026

In her letter, Harsimrat Kaur Badal wrote, "...Mr Badal suffered an injury to his right arm. The consequences could have been fatal had an alert security personnel not risked his own life to prevent the assailant from carrying out his lethal intent... I wish to point out that the August 13 incident was not an isolated one. On December 4, 2024, a similar attempt was made on Mr Badal's life at the sacred premises of Shri Harmandir Sahib, Amritsar, when he was performing Seva as directed by the holy Shri Akal Takht Sahib. The two assassination attempts have several disturbing parallels and raise serious questions about whether they are connected. I also wish to emphasise that the second assassination attempt raises serious questions about the manner in which the Punjab Government and the Punjab Police dealt with the first attack..."

#WATCH | Ferozepur, Punjab: Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal shows the weapon that was used to attack SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in Nanded. She showed Badal's wounds that he sustained during the attack.



She says, "The attacker struck at his chest with a… pic.twitter.com/Tml8g4b3pS — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2026

Harsimrat Kaur Badal also showed the weapon used in the attack and displayed the wounds her husband sustained.

She said, "The attacker struck at his chest with a 1.5-foot-long sharp weapon, but as Sukhbir Singh Badal raised his hand to defend himself, the blade pierced right through it... The accused involved in the previous attack is roaming free... DGP Yadav and Bhullar hushed up the case... I have written to the Home Minister demanding an NIA probe because a massive conspiracy lies behind this; strict action must be taken against anyone involved--whether they are police officers or politicians."