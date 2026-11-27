Staying alone in a hotel room as a woman can feel extremely stressful, as it could be potentially unsafe. Avoid that frustration by doing a few simple checks, such as testing deadbolts, scanning hiding spots, inspecting mirrors, and locating fire exits, ensuring your room is private, secure, and ready for a restful stay.
5 Safety Checks To Do Before Staying Alone In A Hotel As A Woman
Review essential safety checks before staying in a hotel room alone as a woman to feel safe and secure.
1. Check Door Locks, Deadbolt, And Peephole
Always check the deadbolt and the latch of the hotel room. Test that they lock firmly. Add a rubber doorstop or portable travel lock if you carry one as a woman traveller.
Always check locks (Image Credits: Pexels)
Also, check the peephole of the room for any tampering and cover it from the inside if needed to stay safe.
2. Check Room For Hiding Spots
Keep the main door of the hotel room open briefly while you check behind curtains, under the bed, inside closets, and inside the bathroom before unpacking and staying in the room.
Check room for any hiding spots (Image Credits: Pexels)
A quick sweep of the room confirms the room is empty. You also have a quick exit open behind you if anything feels amiss as a woman.
3. Check Windows, Doors, And Balconies
If you’re staying in a hotel room alone as a woman, check every latch and lock on windows, doors, and balconies.
Check windows and balconies (Image Credits: Pexels)
Make sure you check everything, especially if you’re on the ground or lower floors of the hotel. Draw curtains shut at night for added security.
4. Check Room Phones And Evacuation Route
Use the hotel room phone to confirm it has a working dial tone and make sure clear front-desk instructions are present for use.
Make sure the phone works (Image Credits: Pexels)
Then, check the evacuation map in the hotel to locate the nearest stairwell to use in case of any emergency you may face as a woman alone.
ALSO READ: How To Stay Safe As A Solo Female Traveller While Visiting Remote Places In India?
5. Hidden Cameras And Mirrors
Turn off the lights of the hotel room and scan all the smoke detectors, power outlets, and clocks facing the bed or bathroom with the flashlight of your phone to check for any hidden cameras.
Check the room for hidden cameras (Image Credits: Pexels)
Also, solo women travellers should press their finger against all the mirrors in the hotel room to check for a reflection gap, as it could be a two-way mirror.
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Safety Check
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What To Do
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Why It Matters
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1. Door & Peephole
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Test deadbolt/latch; add doorstop; cover peephole
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Blocks unauthorized entry and ensures privacy
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2. Hiding Spots
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Keep door open; check closets, curtains, bath, under bed
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Confirms room is empty with a quick exit open
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3. Windows & Balcony
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Lock all windows/balcony latches; close curtains
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Secures outer entry points, especially on lower floors
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4. Phone & Exit
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Test room phone dial tone; locate nearest stairwell
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Ensures front-desk contact and an emergency exit
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5. Cameras & Mirrors
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Scan outlets/detectors with flashlight; fingernail-test mirrors
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Detects hidden lenses and two-way mirrors
ALSO READ: 5 Safety Essentials Every Woman Should Carry On A Solo Trip In India
FAQs
Which hotel floor is safest when booking a hotel room alone as a woman?
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Request a hotel room between the third and sixth floors. These levels are high enough to prevent any window access to your room, yet still within reach of standard fire truck ladders in case of any emergencies.
What should I do if the people at the front desk say my room number out loud in front of strangers?
Always politely ask the receptionist at the front desk to write the room number down for you or ask them to assign you a different room quietly. Keeping your room number private as a solo occupant prevents strangers in the lobby from overhearing where you are staying.
How can I make my room look occupied when I step out of the hotel room?
Leave the ‘Do Not Disturb’ sign on the handle of your hotel room’s door, and keep the TV or a lamp turned on inside. Doing this simple habit shows other people in the hotel that someone is currently inside the room.