Staying alone in a hotel room as a woman can feel extremely stressful, as it could be potentially unsafe. Avoid that frustration by doing a few simple checks, such as testing deadbolts, scanning hiding spots, inspecting mirrors, and locating fire exits, ensuring your room is private, secure, and ready for a restful stay.

5 Safety Checks To Do Before Staying Alone In A Hotel As A Woman

Review essential safety checks before staying in a hotel room alone as a woman to feel safe and secure.

1. Check Door Locks, Deadbolt, And Peephole

Always check the deadbolt and the latch of the hotel room. Test that they lock firmly. Add a rubber doorstop or portable travel lock if you carry one as a woman traveller.

Always check locks (Image Credits: Pexels)

Also, check the peephole of the room for any tampering and cover it from the inside if needed to stay safe.

2. Check Room For Hiding Spots

Keep the main door of the hotel room open briefly while you check behind curtains, under the bed, inside closets, and inside the bathroom before unpacking and staying in the room.

Check room for any hiding spots (Image Credits: Pexels)

A quick sweep of the room confirms the room is empty. You also have a quick exit open behind you if anything feels amiss as a woman.

3. Check Windows, Doors, And Balconies

If you’re staying in a hotel room alone as a woman, check every latch and lock on windows, doors, and balconies.

Check windows and balconies (Image Credits: Pexels)

Make sure you check everything, especially if you’re on the ground or lower floors of the hotel. Draw curtains shut at night for added security.

4. Check Room Phones And Evacuation Route

Use the hotel room phone to confirm it has a working dial tone and make sure clear front-desk instructions are present for use.

Make sure the phone works (Image Credits: Pexels)

Then, check the evacuation map in the hotel to locate the nearest stairwell to use in case of any emergency you may face as a woman alone.

ALSO READ: How To Stay Safe As A Solo Female Traveller While Visiting Remote Places In India?

5. Hidden Cameras And Mirrors

Turn off the lights of the hotel room and scan all the smoke detectors, power outlets, and clocks facing the bed or bathroom with the flashlight of your phone to check for any hidden cameras.