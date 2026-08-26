Last-minute Rakhi gift calls for something that is functional, but also holds a thoughtful value. This year, Raksha Bandhan is falling on the upcoming Friday, 28th August. Traditionally, the Hindu festive occasion is a day when sisters tie a sacred thread, known as a Rakhi, on their Brother’s wrist, who promises to protect them and offers a gift to them.

So, if you somehow still haven't prepared a Rakhi Gift for your sibling, we have got you covered. Here is a list of seven last-minute Rakhi Gifts, along with their prices and features that you can easily order from quick-commerce apps like Blinkit or Zepto.

7 Last-Minute Rakhi Gifts You Can Get Under 30 Minutes Gift Category Product Name Price (MRP / Sale) Availability Personalised Nostalgia Box Hamper ₹359 (₹999) Blinkit Sweets & Treats HyperFoods Cookies, Snacks & Chocolates Hamper ₹799 (₹1,599) Blinkit Beauty & Self-Care mCaffeine Rakhi Body Bliss Discovery Set ₹768 (₹903) Zepto Fashion Floweraura Azure Charm Bracelet Rakhi ₹259 (₹1,199) Zepto Tech KAFF Vienna Red Coffee Machine ₹5,990 (₹12,990) KAFF India, Amazon Kids (Sister) Ed-a-mamma Light Pink Embroidered Co-Ord Set ₹3,299 Ed-a-mamma, Myntra Kids (Brother) HyperFoods Racing Car Kids Rakhi Gift Pack ₹499 (₹1,199) Blinkit 1. Personalised Gifts For Your Sibling This Raksha Bandhan, relive your childhood with your sibling by gifting them a nostalgia-wrapped box. This Rakhi Gift Hamper is the dream of every 90s kid. Product Name: Oye Happy 90s Kids Rakhi Gift Hamper

Includes: 90s Rakhi x 1

Lucky 7 Roulette Game x 1 Copter Fan Toy x 1 Brick Video Game x 1 Orange Toffees (20 g) x 5 Magic Pops (10 g) x 1 Mango Bite Candy (20 g) x 5 Boomer Chewing Gum (10 g) x 2 Fatafat Candy (20 g) x 1 Phantom Cigarettes Candy (30 g) x 1 Colourful Spring Toy (Big) x 1 Catapult Toy x 1 Available: Blinkit

Price: ₹999/ Discounted Price (as of 26th August) - ₹359 Oye Happy 90s Kids Rakhi Gift Hamper (Image Credit: Blinkit) 2. Sweet Treats And Gift Hampers This Raksha Bandhan, munch on snacks with your siblings and relive your childhood with this HyperFoods Cookies, Snacks & Chocolates Gift Hamper, perfect for Rakhi 2026. Product Name: HyperFoods Cookies, Snacks & Chocolates Gift Hamper

MRP: ₹1,599/ Discounted Price: ₹799

Includes: Dates & Honey Cookies (100 g) x 1 Toasted Garlic Crostini Snacks (65 g) x 1 Nuts & Dates Bar (160 g) x 1 Rain Forest Solid Perfume (12 ml) x 1 Availability: Blinkit



HyperFoods Cookies, Snacks & Chocolates Gift Hamper (Image Credit: Blinkit) 3. Beauty And Self-Care Gifts This is a curated body care Rakhi Body Bliss Discovery Rakhi gift set by mCaffeine. It is infused with pure Arabica Coffee and potent Caffeine for smooth, radiant, and revitalised skin Product Name: mCaffeine Rakhi Body Bliss Discovery Rakhi Gift Set

MRP: ₹903/ Discounted Price: ₹ 768

For All Skin Types

Includes: cleanser, exfoliator, and moisturiser

Availability: Zepto mCaffeine Rakhi Body Bliss Discovery Rakhi Gift Set (Image Credit: Zepto) 4. Fashion And Accessories This Rakhi Bracelet is apt for brothers and sisters who like it fashionable yet minimal. A 10g bracelet with an evil eye charm and blue beads. Product Name: Bracelet Rakhi | Azure Charm | Adjustable | Pack of 1 | Floweraura

Discounted Price: ₹ 259/ MRP ₹1199

Availability: Zepto Bracelet Rakhi (Image Credit: Zepto) 5. Tech Gifts For Your Brother Or Sister If your sibling is a Coffee enthusiast, gift them a café-style touch to their everyday coffee routine with the KAFF Vienna Red Coffee Machine, a stylish free-standing coffee maker designed for coffee lovers who enjoy espresso, cappuccino and latte at home.

Product Name: KAFF Vienna Red Coffee Machine

Price: ₹5,990 (MRP ₹12,990)

Availability: KAFF India, Amazon Now

Key Features: 800W power with a 3.5-bar pressure pump Suitable for ground coffee Makes Espresso, Cappuccino and Latte Integrated steam function for milk frothing 1.2L water tank with capacity to serve up to four cups Automatic Thermoblock heating system for quick and consistent heating Easy-to-use mechanical ON/OFF switch with indicator light Stylish red finish 1-year warranty

KAFF Vienna Red Coffee Machine (File Image) 6. Rakhi Gift For Little Sister This Pink Embroidered Co-Ord Set from Ed-a-mamma is crafted from soft, breathable cotton for all-day comfort. The delicate embroidery on it adds a touch of sophistication. Designed in a relaxed silhouette with coordinated separates, it blends comfort and style effortlessly, making it an ideal choice for family gatherings and special occasions.

Product Name: Girls Elegant Light Pink Embroidered Co-Ord Set

Age: Girls (5-14 yr)

Price: ₹3299

Availability: Ed-a-mamma’s official website/ Myntra Now Girls Elegant Light Pink Embroidered Co-Ord Set (Image Credit: Ed-a-mamma) 7. Rakhi Gift For Little Brother Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with this Formula 1 Race Kids Gift Hamper featuring a Sports Theme Kids Picnic Bag, Tiramisu BonBites Chocolates 100g, Stationery Pouch, Formula 1 Race Board Game with a Racing Champion Car Kids Band. A fun-filled gift designed to bring smiles and festive excitement.

Product Name: Racing Car Kids Rakhi Gift Pack by HyperFoods

Availability: Blinkit

Includes: Sports Theme Kids Picnic Bag (22 x 17 x 7 cm, 2.6 ltrs) x 1 Kids Stationery Set (19 x 6 x 8 cm, 2 Pencils, 1 Eraser, 1 Sharpener, 1 Ruler) x 1 Tiramisu Bonbites Chocolate (15 x 12.8 x 4.3 cm, 100 g) x 1 Formula 1 Race Board Game (33.5 x 16.7 x 0.2 cm; Pawn & Dice Included) x 1 Racing Champion Car Kids Band x 1 Price: Discounted Price ₹499/ MRP ₹1,199 Racing Car Kids Rakhi Gift Pack by HyperFoods (Image Credit: Blinkit)

How To Choose The Right Last-Minute Rakhi Gift The right last-minute Rakhi gift should be something related to your siblings' immediate interests or something that is functional in their daily life. You can also opt for trendy gifts that you often see on your Instagram feed and see if they align with your Siblings’ interests, so finally you can go ahead and order it for your sibling.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2026 Shubh Muhurat: Know The Auspicious Rakhi Tying Time In Your City Pro Tips For Choosing The Perfect Last-Minute Rakhi Gift The best pro tip for choosing the perfect last-minute Rakhi gift is to simply surprise them with the thing that they always talk about or want to buy, or gift them a gift, as per their interest, like a laptop bag if they are office-going, a tumbler if they love coffee and makeup if they love makeup.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2026: Check City-Wise Bhadra Kaal And Rahu Kaal Timings Before Tying Rakhi How To Make A Quick Rakhi Gift Feel More Personal The easiest way to make your quick Rakhi gift feel more personal is a handwritten note. It is a perfect example of effort and thoughtfulness. A handwritten note with a gift showcases how much a person matters to you and how willing to bring a smile on their face.

FAQs: What Are The Best Platforms For Same-Day Raksha Bandhan Gift Delivery? Quick commerce apps like Blinkit and Zepto are some of the best platforms for a same-day Raksha Bandhan gift delivery service. Are Digital Gifts Considered Thoughtful For Raksha Bandhan? Yes, digital gifts can be considered thoughtful for Raksha Bandhan because it is the thought that counts. Bringing a smile to your sibling’s face by gifting a device that he/she has long desired is meaningful.

What Should I Avoid When Buying A Last-Minute Rakhi Gift? Avoid things you are not aware of, and avoid ordering from a site or app you have never heard of when buying a last-minute Rakhi gift.