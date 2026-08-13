Hariyali Teej 2026: Hariyali Teej is a sacred Hindu festival celeberated by Indian Hindu women from the north and central parts of India. Hariyali Teej 2026 will be observed on 15th August 2026. Here is all you need to know about this holy occassion, including the date (tithi), history, significance, and rituals associated with this sacred fast observed by women for the long lives of their husbands.

When Is Hariyali Teej 2026: August 14 Or 15? Date And Time Hariyali Teej Saturday, August 15, 2026 Tritiya Tithi Begins 06:46 PM on Aug 14, 2026 Tritiya Tithi Ends 05:28 PM on Aug 15, 2026 Hariyali Teej is celebrated on the third day (tritiya) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) during the month of Shravana as per the Hindu Lunar calendar. In 2026, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on Saturday, August 15, 2026, on the same day as India's Independence Day. According to Drik Panchang, the Tritiya tithi will begin at 6:46 PM on 14th August and end at 5:28 PM on 15th August. Hariyali Teej 2026 Tritiya Tithi Timings: This year, Hariyali Teej’s Tritiya Tithi will begin from 06:46 PM on 14 August, 2026, and Tritiya Tithi will end at 05:28 PM on 15 August, 2026.

Happy Hariyali Teej 2026 (Image Credit: File Image) Hariyali Teej 2026 History And Mythological Story As per Hindu devotees, Hariyali Teej marks the divine reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is believed that Goddess Parvati wanted to marry Lord Shiva, and for that she observed a strict fast and meditation. In return, on the day of Hariyali Teej, the Lord realised her devotion and love and accepted Goddess Parvati as his wife. And that is why unmarried women worship Goddess Parvati as Teej Mata for the long lives of their husbands.

ALSO READ: Hariyali Teej 2026: 5 Latest Blouse Neck Designs To Elevate Your Traditional Saree Additionally, the sacred Hindu festival also celebrates the arrival of the monsoon season, which is all about lush green forests, renewal and abundance. The name of the festival itself suggests a connection to nature and prosperity. What Is The Significance Of Hariyali Teej 2026? Some of the significant elements of Hariyali Teej 2026 are: Reunion of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Marital harmony

Pray for the long lives of their husbands

Swing ritual

Solah Shringaar like green saree, bangles, mehendi and lot more. Hariyali Teej is a perfect blend of celebration, love and devotion. During the auspicious occasion, married women observe a fast for the long lives and well-being of their husbands. Additionally, as Hariyali means greenery in Hindi, the women wear green sarees, green bangles and do Solah Shringar that symbolise prosperity, devotion, and grace.

Jhoola Ritual Of Hariyali Teej (File Image) Some significant rituals of the festival include adorning hands with mehndi, and women also swing (jhoola/Jhula) and celebrate with folk songs and bhajans, which symbolise the playful bond between Goddess Radha and God Krishna. ALSO READ: Hariyali Teej 2026: 5 Beautiful Jhula Decoration Ideas To Elevate Your Home Festivities Lastly, observing the Hariyali Teej Fast 2026 is about devotion and love, and an apt opportunity to receive the divine blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in the form of marital harmony, prosperity, and long life for your husband.

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