When to take the Rakhi off after the festival and celebrations are over is one of the most practical questions. The sacred thread (rakhi) tied on the brother's wrist represents a sister's love for her brother. During the rakhi- tying ceremony, a sister prays for her brother's well-being and longevity. Her prayers and love are tied to this wrist. So, it becomes difficult for brothers to remove the rakhi because they don't want to disrespect the tradition and her love for them.

So, let's understand in detail how long a brother needs to wear the Rakhi on his wrist and what is the correct way to remove it. When Should You Remove Rakhi After Raksha Bandhan 2026? There is no universal rule that decides when to remove Rakhi. However, according to traditional beliefs, Rakhi should not be removed immediately after the festival. Rakhi should not be removed immediately after the festival (Image: Pexels) What Do Hindu Traditions Say About Removing Rakhi? Rakhi is a sacred thread that symbolically represents the love, affection and bond between siblings. Since it holds so many emotions, it can't be removed immediately and should be kept for a few days.

According to traditional beliefs, the time period to keep the rakhi tied on depends on the customs followed by the family. One tradition suggests that Rakhi should be worn till Janmashtami. This festival falls eight days after Raksha Bandhan. Some families consider Janmashtami an auspicious occasion for removing the sacred thread. Some practices suggest that Rakhi should be kept for 15 or 21 days at least to keep the auspiciousness of the festival. Again, it is not compulsory to wear the Rakhi for this long because it depends on the regional customs families follow.

However, different areas of India have slightly different rules. For example: • In North India, brothers are often told to wear the rakhi until it falls off by itself or for at least one week.

• In South India, it is okay to take off the rakhi after a few days, especially if it gets uncomfortable or dirty.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2026: Which Mantra Should You Chant While Tying Rakhi? Know Its Significance Can You Remove Rakhi If It Becomes Loose Or Uncomfortable? Yes, you can remove Rakhi if it becomes dirty, loose, or uncomfortable because what really matters is the emotions and intentions behind tying it, not how long you wear it.

What Should You Do With The Rakhi After Removing It? Many people don't know what to do with the Rakhi after removing it. According to traditional beliefs, one can either: Keep it in the puja room or a safe place.

Or put it in flowing water to show respect.

If one can't immerse it, they can also burn it in a sacred ritual. It is believed that the fire god destroys all the impurities and negative energy and accepts the blessings of a sister for her brother. Keep the Rakhi in the puja room or a safe place after Raksha Bandhan (Image: Pexels)

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2026: Check City-Wise Bhadra Kaal And Rahu Kaal Timings Before Tying Rakhi So, when you can take Rakhi off depends on your traditional beliefs, how comfortable you are, and your cultural feelings. Whether you wear it for a day or a week, the most important thing is the love and blessing it represents.

FAQs 1. Is there a specific day for Rakhi removal? No, there is no universal rule when one should remove the Rakhi. It only depends on the family traditions that one follow. 2. Are there regional variations in Rakhi wearing and removal customs? Yes, different areas of India have slightly different rules. For example, In North India, brothers wear the rakhi until it falls off by itself or for at least one week, while in South India, it is okay to take off the rakhi after a few days, especially if it gets uncomfortable or dirty.