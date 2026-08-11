Somali referee Omar Artan who faced humilition during the FIFA World Cup 2026 is all set to officiate the UEFA Super Cup match tomorrow. Artan will make history tomorrow as first Non-European referee to take charge of the Super Cup as Paris Saint-Germain face Aston Villa.

This will surely be a massive moment for Artan who was denied entry and failed to make any impact in the global stage recently. ALSO READ: Bibiano Fernandes Accepts AIFF Offer To Coach India U-15 Team, Ranjit Bajaj In Limbo What Happened In FIFA World Cup 2026 Somali referee Omar Artan was expected to be part of the officiating team at the FIFA World Cup 2026 but his involvement was cut short after he was refused entry to the United States.

Artan was denied entry at Miami International Airport on June 6 while attempting to enter the country for the tournament. His situation became a major talking point, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino suggesting that he was powerless to overrule the decision made by the US administration.

"Don't ever stop dreaming." ✨



🇸🇴🏆From Somalia to the UEFA Super Cup, Omar Artan continues to break new ground.



As the first non-European referee appointed to take charge of the Super Cup, Omar proved that ambition, belief and hard work can take you anywhere.



“I was lucky,… pic.twitter.com/n75cnaAz1H — UEFA (@UEFA) August 10, 2026 Omar Artan's Take On Redemption Despite the setback, Artan has now been handed a historic opportunity to officiate at one of European football's biggest annual fixtures. “When we got this call it was, for me and my family, really a very, very happy moment,” Artan said.

“There’s a big Somali community in Europe and in Austria and they are over the moon with me officiating a match like this.” Reflecting on the difficult period surrounding his World Cup absence, Artan added: “It was a very tough period. A lot of people have sympathy for me because when someone has been working a lot of years and is supposed to do something, and then can’t do it, it’s very challenging.”

“I really appreciate the support I received throughout the world, though; I’m so grateful.” Artan has prepared for the Super Cup by officiating league matches in Somalia and the Kuwaiti Premier League. He has also studied both teams ahead of the encounter at the Red Bull Arena. “We referees go through a lot of preparation in terms of getting to know the teams,” Artan said in an interview with UEFA. ALSO READ: UEFA Makes Big Move To Reduce VAR Controversy With New Technology “I always watch the teams play. I like watching European football anyway but, regardless, I go through and do a lot of research on the teams, how they play, learn their behaviours, tactics.” Artan Set To Make UEFA Super Cup History Artan's appointment represents a significant milestone for African refereeing. He will become the first non-European referee to take charge of the UEFA Super Cup when Paris Saint-Germain take on Aston Villa. He will also be joined by fellow African officials Liban Abdoulrazack Ahmed of Djibouti and Stephen Eleazar Onyango Yiembe of Kenya.