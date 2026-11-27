Indian football's controversial I-League rivalry is set for another chapter as Inter Kashi FC take on Churchill Brothers SC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 on Friday, November 27. However, this is more than just another league fixture, with the two clubs having a history of a bitter title battle that went all the way to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Both sides desperately need three points at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune, but there is plenty of history to make this encounter interesting. ALSO READ: India vs Malaysia Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: Live Streaming, Telecast, Predicted XI Inter Kashi vs Churchill Brothers: What Happened In The I-League Controversy? The two clubs were involved in a dramatic I-League title race in the 2024-25 season. Inter Kashi initially finished ahead in the standings, but an AIFF Appeal Committee ruling over the registration of foreign player Marco Barco resulted in the club forfeiting matches in which he featured.

607 days later...⚽💪 Today #football will win! https://t.co/fapNHnxFjA — Inter Kashi (@InterKashi) November 27, 2026 Churchill Brothers subsequently moved to the top of the revised standings and were in line to be declared champions. However, Inter Kashi appealed to CAS, which overturned the AIFF decision on July 18, 2025. The tribunal ordered the federation to restore the points table, confirming Inter Kashi as I-League champions with 42 points, while Churchill Brothers finished second with 40.

The controversy also extended to Churchill Brothers' complaints regarding Inter Kashi's home-ground arrangements. Now, the two clubs meet in the ISL, giving this fixture an additional layer of rivalry. Inter Kashi vs Churchill Brothers Live Streaming: Match Details Competition: Indian Super League 2026-27

Date: Friday, November 27, 2026

Kick-off: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Balewadi Stadium, Pune

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and MG ISL YouTube channel

Fans and users can watch Inter Kashi vs. Churchill Brothers live on the MG Indian Super League YouTube channel, Sony LIV, or the Sony Sports Network. Inter Kashi vs Churchill Brothers: Team News And Form Inter Kashi are enduring a difficult start to their debut ISL campaign. They are currently 13th with just one point from five matches and are yet to register a victory. Their 3-0 defeat against SC Delhi before the international break further exposed their defensive vulnerabilities.

Churchill Brothers, meanwhile, are 10th with three points. After beginning their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Mumbai City FC, the Goan side have suffered four consecutive defeats. Their narrow 2-1 loss against Mohun Bagan in their previous outing showed signs of improvement, though they need to convert their performances into results.

ALSO READ: When Will Jannik Sinner Return? Knee Surgery, Injury Details And Australian Open 2027 Absence Explained The popcorn's ready. The plot thickens. 🍿 Inter Kashi and Churchill Brothers square up in a fixture that’s sure to send sparks flying. #MGISL13 is set to witness a blockbuster! 🎬 Watch #KSHICBSC live on YouTube, Sony Sports Network and #SonyLIV #WeAreOpen #MGISL https://t.co/0rLODn2jPZ — MG Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 27, 2026 Inter Kashi vs Churchill Brothers: Head-To-Head Record The clubs have faced each other four times previously, with neither enjoying a clear advantage. Matches: 4

Inter Kashi wins: 1

Churchill Brothers wins: 1

Draws: 2

Inter Kashi vs Churchill Brothers: Predicted Lineups Inter Kashi FC: Shubham Dhas; Dinliana, Pratik Chaudhari, N Chandan, Leewan Castanha; Jitu Singh, Wayne Vaz; Rosenberg Gabriel, Sumeet Passi, Thoi Singh; Ayush Chhikara. Churchill Brothers: Anuj Kumar; Gaonkar, Melroy Assisi, Rasheed, Deny Singh; Joseph Okoro, Dramane Salou; Vincy Barretto, Kingslee Fernandes, Sebastian Gutierrez; Bogdan Mandic.