Bayern Munich and Germany legend Manuel Neuer has found himself at the centre of a personal controversy after his wife, Anika Neuer, reportedly shared a series of emotional messages about infidelity and betrayal on social media. The posts have attracted widespread attention amid reports of the couple's separation and allegations linking the veteran goalkeeper to a 23-year-old physiotherapist.

The controversy comes just months after the couple welcomed their second child in August 2026. German media reports had earlier suggested that Neuer and Anika had decided to separate shortly after the birth of their younger son. Anika's latest Instagram activity has now added another dimension to the story, with one of the messages she reportedly reposted condemning men who cheat on their pregnant partners. ALSO READ: NorthEast United vs SC Delhi Highlights: Aimen, Moyano Score As Highlanders Drop Two Points In Dramatic Draw What Did Manuel Neuer's Wife Anika Share On Instagram? The first message shared by Anika carried a particularly strong message about infidelity during pregnancy. 🚨 JUST IN: Manuel Neuer's wife reposted "CHEATING on a pregnant woman is a whole different level of EVIL" Neuer was photographed with his 23-year-old physiotherapist in Brazil. Bayern Munich are having quite the eventful season so far... and it's only November. https://t.co/1J3x2XASOy — Polymarket FC (@PolymarketFC) November 26, 2026 "Cheating on a pregnant woman is a whole different level of evil," she shared. The message went on to describe such behaviour as a deliberate decision rather than an accidental mistake. It highlighted how pregnancy is a period when a woman needs emotional support, care and commitment from her partner, making alleged betrayal during that time particularly hurtful.

However, another message shared by Anika caught even more attention because of its personal and emotional wording. "Of course I will forgive you one day, but as the mother of your child, I will never forgive you for choosing another girl over us," she added. The second message has fuelled speculation about the circumstances surrounding the couple's reported separation. Neither post directly mentioned Neuer by name, and Anika has not publicly confirmed that the messages were directed at her husband. Manuel Neuer's Reported Association With 23-Year-Old Physiotherapist The social media activity comes amid reports surrounding Neuer's recent travels with a young woman identified by German newspaper Bild as a 23-year-old physiotherapist. According to reports, the Bayern Munich goalkeeper was spotted with the woman during a trip to Brazil. Bild also claimed that the two had travelled together to Sicily in late September and early October, suggesting that their association reportedly dates back several months.

Further reports have alleged that their relationship goes beyond professional matters. However, neither Neuer nor the woman has publicly confirmed these claims, and the nature of their relationship remains unverified. Neuer travelled to Brazil while recovering from a partial tendon tear in his right foot, which he sustained during Bayern Munich's Bundesliga match against Mainz on November 7. The club had approved a period of rest and recovery for the 40-year-old goalkeeper before he returned to Munich to continue his rehabilitation. Manuel Neuer And Anika's Family Life Neuer and Anika have two sons together. Their first child, Luca, was born in March 2024, while their second son arrived in August 2026. The name of their younger child has not been made public.

ALSO READ: NorthEast United FC vs SC Delhi Live Streaming: Where To Watch ISL Live? Predicted Lineups, TV Telecast, And Details 🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Anika Neuer (Manuel Neuer's wife) reposted this on her Instagram. "Cheating on a pregnant women is a whole different level of evil." https://t.co/qwWp7EU76a — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) November 26, 2026 The couple reportedly separated shortly after welcoming their second child, with German media suggesting that their relationship had come to an end in October. Anika, a former professional handball player, had also stepped away from the sport in 2025 to spend more time with her family.

Despite the growing speculation surrounding their marriage, neither Manuel Neuer nor Anika has publicly provided a detailed explanation of their reported separation. For now, the goalkeeper's personal life remains under scrutiny as his wife's emotional social media messages continue to circulate online. The affair allegations, however, remain unconfirmed.