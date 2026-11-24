NorthEast United vs SC Delhi 2026 Highlights: NorthEast United FC and Sporting Club Delhi played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal on Tuesday. Mohammed Aimen and Antonio Moyano scored in the first half as the Highlanders missed the opportunity to return to winning ways after suffering their first defeat of the season.

The contest began with SC Delhi taking an early lead in the sixth minute. Aimen produced a moment of individual brilliance, beating his markers down the left before firing a superb finish into the top corner past Gurmeet Singh. NorthEast United responded with attacking intent and found the equaliser in the 29th minute. Antonio Moyano finished off a move assisted by Nikhil Barla to bring the home crowd to its feet and restore parity.

The second half delivered plenty of drama but no winner. SC Delhi thought they had regained the lead through Lalrinliana Hnamte in the 54th minute, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside. Replays appeared to raise questions over the decision, leaving the Delhi bench frustrated. At the other end, Alaeddine Ajaraie came agonisingly close to scoring when his header struck the post in the 67th minute. NorthEast continued pushing until the closing stages, but SC Delhi held firm to secure a valuable away point.

The match also marked a historic occasion, with Manipur hosting its first-ever ISL fixture. More than 25,000 fans witnessed the landmark night at Khuman Lampak, but the Highlanders could not give them a winning celebration. - NorthEast United vs SC Delhi Live Updates: FULL-TIME: NorthEast United 1-1 SC Delhi | All Square In Manipur! The referee blows the final whistle in Imphal as NorthEast United and SC Delhi share the spoils in a thrilling encounter. Mohammed Aimen gave the visitors an early lead before Antonio Moyano brought the Highlanders level. Despite several late chances and controversial refereeing decisions, neither side could find a winner in front of more than 25,000 fans at Khuman Lampak Stadium.

- NEUFC vs SCD ISL Live Score: Rabeeh Booked, Free-Kick Goes Wide 90+2'; NEUFC 1-1 SCD Abdul Rabeeh receives a yellow card for a foul on Ashutosh Mehta. SC Delhi earn a free-kick, but the resulting effort goes wide as the clock continues to tick down. - NorthEast United vs SC Delhi: 25,000+ Fans Witness History In Imphal! 90' More than 25,000 fans have turned up to witness this historic ISL encounter in Manipur, creating a memorable atmosphere at Khuman Lampak Stadium. The fourth official signals five minutes of added time as both teams search for a late winner!

- NorthEast United vs SC Delhi Live Updates:NorthEast United Come Close Again 88' The Highlanders build another promising attack as substitute Rinzuala overlaps Ajaraie on the right flank. Ajaraie finds Rinzuala, who delivers a cross towards Jithin, but SC Delhi's defence manages to clear the danger from the goalmouth. - Indian Super League Imphal Match Live: Ajaraie Fires Wide As NorthEast Hunt For A Winner 87' NorthEast United continue to throw men forward in search of a late winner, while SC Delhi appear increasingly content with holding on for a draw. Ajaraie's effort goes wide, but the forward quickly retrieves the ball and places it for the goal kick to keep the game moving.

- NorthEast United vs SC Delhi: Refereeing Under The Scanner! Huge Questions In Imphal 82' Did the referee compensate for the earlier controversial decision to disallow SC Delhi's goal? The foul by Pramveer in the build-up to Ajaraie's stunning strike looked extremely soft, yet the goal was ruled out. With no VAR intervention, NorthEast United are left fuming. Two major decisions, plenty of controversy and absolute chaos in Imphal!

- NorthEast United vs Sporting Club Delhi Scorecard: Ajaraie's Stunning Goal Ruled Out Amid Controversy 80' More controversy in Imphal! Alaeddine Ajaraie finds the back of the net with a brilliant finish, but the referee disallows the goal, citing a foul in the build-up. The decision comes without VAR intervention, leaving NorthEast United and their home supporters furious.

- NorthEast United vs SC Delhi Live Updates: Drama In Imphal! Another Goal Ruled Out 78' NorthEast United are left frustrated once again as another goal is disallowed, adding to the drama in an increasingly tense encounter. - NEUFC vs SCD ISL Live Score: NorthEast United Pile On The Pressure, Ethyan Misses Again 73' The Highlanders are dominating proceedings and creating chance after chance. Ethyan gets another opportunity to put NorthEast ahead, but his effort goes wide as SC Delhi continue to come under pressure. Drinks Break! - Indian Super League Imphal Match Live: NorthEast United Keep Pushing, Ethyan's Header Goes Wide 70' Another dangerous delivery from the corner creates trouble for SC Delhi, but Ethyan's header sails wide. Ajaraie quickly retrieves the ball and gets play moving again as the Highlanders maintain their attacking momentum. - NEUFC vs SCD ISL Live Score: Ajaraie's Header Crashes Against The Post 67' NorthEast United come agonisingly close to taking the lead as Alaeddine Ajaraie rises brilliantly to meet a well-delivered corner, only to see his header hit the post and go out. The Highlanders win another corner, their second in succession! - Indian Super League Imphal Match Live: Replays Suggest Hnamte's Goal Should Have Stood! 64' The big-screen replays appear to show that Hnamte was onside when the last touch came off Rodriguinho, raising further questions over the decision to disallow SC Delhi's goal. The Delhi coach is visibly frustrated with the call, having already received a yellow card for his protests.

- NorthEast United vs SC Delhi Live Updates: Triple Substitution For NorthEast United! 62' The Highlanders make three changes in search of a winning goal, with Rabeeh, Jitin and Mark coming on to add fresh legs and attacking impetus. - NEUFC vs SCD ISL Live Score: Yellow Card For SC Delhi Coach Tomasz Tchórz 61' SC Delhi head coach Tomasz Tchórz receives a yellow card from the referee as tensions continue to rise on the touchline. - Indian Super League Imphal Match Live: Hnamte's Goal Ruled Out For Offside; NEUFC 1-1 SCD 54' Confusion erupts as Hnamte initially appears to have put SC Delhi ahead, but the goal is eventually ruled out for offside. NorthEast United players surround the referee, while SC Delhi coach expresses his displeasure over the decision. No goal! - NEUFC vs SCD ISL Live Score: NorthEast United Turn Up The Pressure 53' The Highlanders continue to pile on the pressure, with Antonio Moyano unleashing a powerful effort on goal. However, the SC Delhi goalkeeper makes a crucial save to deny him. - Indian Super League Imphal Match Live: Appeal For HandBall Not Given For NorthEast 52 The Highlanders appeal for a handball, but the referee waves play on. Ashutosh steps in to clear the danger for SC Delhi. - NEUFC vs SCD LIVE: Peña Tests Gurmeet On The Counter! 51' SC Delhi launch a counter-attack, with Juan Peña getting a shot away at the NorthEast United goal. However, Gurmeet reads it well and comfortably gathers the ball. - NorthEast United vs SC Delhi Live Updates: Ajaraie Frustrated 49' Alaeddine Ajaraie cuts a frustrated figure as NorthEast United struggle to find the breakthrough. The Highlanders' forward kicks the ball towards the side screen in anger after another missed opportunity. - NEUFC vs SCD LIVE: NorthEast United Threaten From A Corner 47' The Highlanders earn an early corner and create another attacking opportunity. However, SC Delhi's goalkeeper makes a good save before the visitors manage to clear the danger. - NorthEast United vs SC Delhi: Second Half Underway In Imphal! 46' SC Delhi get the second half underway and attack from left to right. With the scores level at 1-1, both sides have another 45 minutes to find a winner. - NEUFC vs SCD ISL Live Score: Half-TimeNorthEast United 1-1 SC Delhi The referee blows the whistle to bring an entertaining first half to an end in Imphal. Aimen's early strike gave SC Delhi the lead before Antonio Moyano restored parity for the Highlanders, sending the home crowd into celebrations. Both sides head into the break level.

- NorthEast United vs SC Delhi: Both Sides Search For A Late First-Half Goal 44' Juan Peña attempts to catch the NorthEast United goalkeeper off guard with a long-range effort from near the halfway line. At the other end, Alaeddine Ajaraie responds with a shot of his own as the Highlanders look to take the lead before the break.

- NEUFC vs SCD ISL Live Score: Ajaraie Comes Close To Giving NorthEast The Lead 42' Alaeddine Ajaraie tries his luck from outside the box, but his effort narrowly misses the target as NorthEast United push for a second goal before half-time.

- NorthEast United vs SC Delhi Live Updates: GOOOOALLLL! Moyano Brings Manipur To Its Feet! NEUFC 1-1 SCD 28' Antonio Moyano finds the back of the net to score NorthEast United's first goal in Imphal! The home crowd erupts in celebration as the Highlanders draw level, sending Khuman Lampak Stadium into a frenzy! - NEUFC vs SCD ISL Live Score: Augustine Booked For A Heavy Challenge 25' Augustine Lalrochana goes into the referee's book after a harsh challenge on NorthEast United's Parthib Gogoi. SC Delhi receive their first yellow card of the match. - NorthEast United vs SC Delhi Live Updates: Aimen Torments NorthEast United Defence 19' Mohammed Aimen is proving to be a constant threat against NorthEast United. The SC Delhi winger has repeatedly beaten his markers with his pace and dribbling skills, giving the Highlanders' defence a tough time. - NEUFC vs SCD ISL Live Score: Ajaraie Keeps Pushing, Ashutosh Stands Firm 15' NorthEast United continue to pile on the pressure as Ajaraie attempts to cut inside and breach SC Delhi's defensive line. However, Ashutosh steps in at the right moment to thwart the attack. - Indian Super League Imphal Match Live: Manipur Erupts In Support Of NorthEast United! NorthEast United have responded strongly after conceding in the 6th minute, coming close to finding an equaliser on multiple occasions. The once-quiet Khuman Lampak Stadium is now buzzing, with home fans passionately cheering the Highlanders on. - NEUFC vs SCD LIVE: GOALLLLLLLLL; Aimen Finishes It In Style; NEUFC 0-1 6' A gem of a finish from Aimen in the Land of Jewels to put the Phoenixes ahead in Imphal. 💫💎 Watch #NEUFCSCD live on YouTube, Sony Sports Network and #SonyLIV: https://t.co/VqlJZnSdut 📺 #MGISL13 #WeAreOpen https://t.co/R966VDS8g0 — MG Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 24, 2026 SC Delhi take the lead in the 6th minute! Aimen produces a moment of brilliance down the left flank, dribbling past defenders before firing an inch-perfect finish into the top corner, leaving Gurmeet with no chance. NorthEast United 0-1 SC Delhi! - NEUFC vs SCD ISL Live Score: SC Delhi Gets A Freekick 4'

SC Delhi win a free-kick in the 4th minute. Aimen delivers into the box, but Rodriguinho's header goes wide of the target. - NorthEast United vs SC Delhi Live Updates: Aimen Conceds Freekick 1' Just a minute into the match, Aimen fouls Ajaraie to concede an early free-kick to NorthEast United. NorthEast United fail to make the most of the free-kick but win back-to-back corners as they continue to push forward in the early stages.

- NEUFC vs SCD ISL Live Score: Match Kick Starts; NEUFC 0-0 SCD 1' NorthEast United get the match underway, attacking from left to right as history is made at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal. Manipur is hosting its first-ever Indian Super League match, marking a landmark moment for football fans in the state.

- NorthEast United vs SC Delhi: SC Delhi Have Announced Their Playing XI The team sheet is in 🔥🐦‍🔥 📺 Watch #NEUFCSCD live on YouTube, Sony Sports Network and #SonyLIV. #scdelhi #MGISL13 #abdillikibaari https://t.co/e0cCSdyEGg — Sporting Club Delhi (@OfficialSCDelhi) November 24, 2026 Nduka will captain SC Delhi as they announce a strong starting XI for their clash against NorthEast United. Fernandes (GK), Nduka (C), Ashootosh, Manoj MD, Hnamte, Azhar, N. Richard, Augustine, Rodriguinho, Aimen and Peña make the starting lineup. - NEUFC vs SCD LIVE: NorthEast's Starting XI

Redeem will captain the side as NorthEast United take the field with a strong starting XI for this ISL encounter. Gurmeet, Pramveer, Moyano, Ethyan, Parthib, Mayakkannan, Ajaraie, Eneko, Redeem (C), Nikhil and Mark Zo feature in the starting lineup. Our starting XI for a historic MG ISL night at Khuman Lampak! 📋⚽ 📺 Watch #NEUFCSCD live on YouTube, SonyLIV and Sony Sports Network. #FootballIsWhereWeMeet #TogetherForManipur #MGISL13 #StrongerAsOne #8States1United https://t.co/qc8TR7df43 — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 24, 2026 - NorthEast United vs SC Delhi Live Updates: Both Coaches Have Announced A Strong Starting XI Both NorthEast United FC and SC Delhi have announced their starting XIs, with both sides opting for strong lineups ahead of this crucial ISL encounter. Follow all the live updates, team news and key match developments as the action unfolds.

NEUFC vs SCD ISL 2026 Live Updates: NorthEast United vs SC Delhi Live Updates: