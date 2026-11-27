Jannik Sinner faces another frustrating spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on his right knee, with the Italian star officially ruled out of the Australian Open 2027. The two-time Melbourne champion had been hoping to begin the new season at the opening Grand Slam, but his latest injury setback has forced him to change his comeback plans.

The 25-year-old underwent a minor surgical procedure in Finland on November 24 to address a persistent problem with his iliotibial band (IT band). With reports suggesting that his recovery could take up to four months, Sinner could remain out of competitive action until March 2027.

ALSO READ: NorthEast United vs SC Delhi Highlights: Aimen, Moyano Score As Highlanders Drop Two Points In Dramatic Draw Jannik Sinner Return Date: When Will He Play Again? Sinner does not have a confirmed return date yet. According to reports from Italy, the five-time Grand Slam champion could require approximately three to four months to recover from the surgery.

Over the past few months, together with my team we’ve tried everything to treat my injury without surgery. After some very encouraging progress early on, my knee unfortunately didn’t respond as we’d all hoped, that’s why today I underwent a minor surgery to improve the condition of my iliotibial band. I really miss being on court and will now begin my recovery process together with my team. Thank you for all your support. See you soon! ❤️ Jannik — Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) November 24, 2026 If the recovery progresses as expected, a return during the second half of March 2027 remains a possibility. However, his participation in any tournament will depend on his rehabilitation, fitness and medical clearance. The Indian Wells and Miami Masters tournaments could come too early if he requires the full four-month recovery period. A return during the European clay-court swing, potentially at the Monte Carlo Masters in April, could be a more realistic target.

Which Tournaments Will Jannik Sinner Miss? The biggest confirmed absence is the Australian Open 2027, scheduled to begin on January 17. Sinner won the Melbourne title in 2024 and 2025 before reaching the semi-finals in 2026. His extended recovery could also force him to miss several ATP tournaments during February and March, including the Rotterdam Open, Qatar Open, Dubai Tennis Championships and potentially the Indian Wells and Miami Masters. However, his participation in these tournaments has not been individually confirmed or ruled out. What Is Jannik Sinner's Injury? Why Did He Need Surgery? Sinner's problem involves the iliotibial band, a thick strip of connective tissue running along the outside of the thigh towards the knee. It helps stabilise the knee during movement and is particularly important for athletes who make repeated lateral movements on court.

The Italian had been trying to manage the problem through non-surgical treatment for several months. However, his knee did not respond as expected, forcing him to undergo surgery. Was this the moment Jannik Sinner injured his knee? He never played another tournament again this year. https://t.co/8VXlRvHxhD — Danny (@DjokovicFan_) November 20, 2026 "Over the past few months, together with my team, we've tried everything to treat my injury without surgery," Sinner said after the procedure. He added that the initial progress had been encouraging, but his knee had unfortunately not responded as hoped. ALSO READ: 'Cheating On A Pregnant...': Manuel Neuer Faces Affair Allegations After Wife's Cryptic Social Media Post Goes Viral

Australian Open 2027: Sinner Targets 2028 Return To Melbourne Tennis Australia CEO Andrew Abdo confirmed that Sinner would not participate in the January tournament following his surgery. He also revealed that the Italian is looking forward to returning to Melbourne for the 2028 edition.

Sinner will therefore have to wait another year to challenge for a third Australian Open crown. His immediate priority will be completing rehabilitation and regaining match fitness before returning to the ATP Tour.