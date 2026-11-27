Defending champions India will look to take another step towards retaining their title when they face Malaysia in the semi-final of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 on Friday, November 27, in Bhopal. The Indian women's hockey team has been in outstanding form, winning all five of its league-stage matches to finish at the top of the standings with 15 points. The hosts scored 23 goals and conceded just four, establishing themselves as one of the strongest contenders for the championship.

Led by captain Salima Tete, India will aim to carry their unbeaten run into the knockout stage. Drag-flicker Deepika has been one of the biggest stars of the campaign, scoring eight goals, including hat-tricks against Thailand and China. Lalremsiami and Mumtaz Khan have also made valuable contributions in attack.

ALSO READ: When Will Jannik Sinner Return? Knee Surgery, Injury Details And Australian Open 2027 Absence Explained Malaysia, meanwhile, finished fourth in the league standings with seven points. They secured important victories against South Korea (3-1) and Thailand (4-0) to book their semi-final berth. Despite entering the contest as underdogs, Malaysia will hope to challenge the hosts and create an upset.

India have already defeated Malaysia 4-1 in their opening league-stage encounter on November 19. Malaysia initially took the lead through Nuramirah Zulkifli, but goals from Mumtaz Khan, Salima Tete, Pooja Sahoo and Lalremsiami helped India complete a comfortable comeback victory.

India vs Malaysia Semi-Final: Match Date, Time And Venue Match: India vs Malaysia, Semi-Final

Date: Friday, November 27, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal

Tournament: Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026' 𝐃𝐄𝐅𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐄𝐘𝐄 𝐀 𝐒𝐏𝐎𝐓 𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋! 🇮🇳🔥 The Indian Women’s Team takes on Malaysia in the semi-final of the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026, looking to continue their winning run to be just one step away from retaining their title! 🏑💪 🆚 India 🇮🇳 vs Malaysia 🇲🇾 🗓️ Friday, November 27 ⏰ 7 PM IST 📺 LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports 2 🌐 Stream on https://t.co/plntJTLWXP (outside the Indian subcontinent) #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #MPAsianCT2026 #HockeyIsBack #NamasteAsia @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @MohanMOdisha @Media_SAI @IndiaSports @DSYWMP @MP_DSYW @MP_MyGov — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 27, 2026 Where To Watch India vs Malaysia Live Streaming And Telecast? Indian hockey fans can watch the India vs Malaysia semi-final live on television and online. For streaming options you can live stream the match in JioHotstar. For viewers who need to watch it on TV can open Star Sports Network. Live TV Telecast: Star Sports 2

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website

What's At Stake For India? India have won the Women's Asian Champions Trophy three times, in 2016, 2023 and 2024. They are currently level with South Korea as the competition's most successful team. ALSO READ: 'Cheating On A Pregnant...': Manuel Neuer Faces Affair Allegations After Wife's Cryptic Social Media Post Goes Viral A victory against Malaysia would take the hosts into the final and one step closer to securing a record fourth title. With five consecutive league-stage wins behind them, Salima Tete and Co. will be confident of delivering another strong performance in front of their home supporters.

India vs Malaysia: Predicted Playing XI India are expected to retain their settled combination after an impressive league-stage fixtures. India Predicted XI: Bichu Devi Kharibam (GK), Nikki Pradhan, Jyoti, Sushila Chanu, Salima Tete (C), Neha, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Navneet Kaur, Deepika and Lalremsiami.