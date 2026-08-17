Poco is adding another phone to its M8 lineup in India, and this one seems to be focused heavily on performance. The Poco M8x 5G is set to launch in the country on August 21 at 12pm IST. It will be available to buy through Flipkart.

The biggest highlight is the processor. Poco has confirmed that the M8x 5G will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset. The company says this will make it the first smartphone in India to launch with the new chip. Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 in India in May, alongside the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5.

Poco is also making some fairly strong performance claims. The company says the M8x 5G can score more than 650,000 points on AnTuTu. It will support LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, while Poco has confirmed 12GB of RAM, with 6GB coming through virtual RAM expansion.

Keeping the phone cool also seems to be a priority. Poco says the M8x 5G uses a three-part cooling setup, combining a 12,439 sq. mm graphite layer, a 1,924 sq. mm copper foil layer and 3.5W thermal gel. The company claims the phone has been optimised to remain smooth for up to 48 months.

Poco hasn't revealed all the specifications just yet. However, an earlier report suggests that the phone could come with a 6.9-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may also feature 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in its base configuration.

The battery is expected to be fairly large as well. The M8x 5G could pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging. ALSO READ: BGMI Lite Coming To India By End Of 2026: Here’s What To Expect Pricing is still under wraps, although a tipster has claimed that the phone could be priced below Rs. 20,000 in India. That would put it between the Poco M8 5G, which launched at Rs. 18,999, and the Poco M8 Power 5G, which starts at Rs. 24,999.

So far, Poco is clearly positioning the M8x 5G around performance, battery life and cooling. We won't have to wait much longer for the full picture, with the official launch happening on August 21.