Redmi has put an end to the guessing around the Redmi 17 5G's India launch. The smartphone will arrive in the country on September 3, and the company has already started teasing it through a dedicated microsite. A Surprise From Redmi Interestingly, there's a small but important change for Indian buyers. The Redmi 17 5G sold in India will carry a 7,900mAh battery, which is larger than the 7,500mAh battery found in the global model. ALSO READ: September 2026 Is Going To Be Huge For Smartphones: iPhone 18, Vivo X500, Poco F9 Pro And More The new Redmi phone will be sold through Amazon and will come in three finishes, Absolutely Black, Endless Blue and Eternal Orange. Redmi has shown the Indian model on its microsite, and there is no apparent change to the design compared with the international version.

There's still some information that Redmi is holding back for now. The company says it will share more details on September 2, one day before the phone officially launches. Features And Specs Redmi 15G What we already know is that the Redmi 17 5G will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset. The octa-core processor will be paired with a 6.9-inch flat display capable of running at up to 120Hz.

Battery life is clearly one of the highlights. Apart from the 7,900mAh capacity, the phone supports 45W wired charging. It can also be used to charge other devices through 22.5W wired reverse charging. On the photography side, Redmi has opted for a dual-camera setup at the back. The main camera uses a 50-megapixel sensor, while details about the second camera haven't been disclosed yet. An LED flash sits alongside the cameras. ALSO READ: Vivo T5 5G India Launch Set For September 2: 7,050mAh Battery And 144Hz Display Confirmed The front camera is an 8-megapixel sensor, positioned inside the display's hole-punch cutout. The 6.9-inch screen itself is flat and supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The Redmi 17 5G isn't entirely new, though. It was launched in select global markets on August 10, starting at MYR 769 (approximately Rs. 18,000) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage version. Apart from the battery, Redmi says the Indian and global versions will share the same specifications and features. That means the bigger battery is likely to be the main talking point when the phone goes official in India next week.