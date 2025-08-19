WWE Monday Night RAW Results: The recent episode of WWE RAW aired on August 18th episode of Monday Night RAW took place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Vision opened the show alongside their Oracle, Paul Heyman, as Naomi addressed the crowd explaining her absence in the title-defence match against IYO SKY.

In other matches, Superstar Jey Uso faced off against Bron Breakker with Roman Reigns, Sheamus and CM Punk making a special appearance.

Opening Segment

Jey Uso and Bron Breakker agree on an Extreme Rules match under the presence of Paul Heyman which is the last match of the episode.

Iyo Sky wins against Raquel Rodriguez

The match begins with Sky getting slammed by Rodriguez, but the former gets her balance back as the match progresses. She finishes the match with an 'Over The Moonsault' on Rodriguez to claim the win.