- By Vishal Pushkar
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 01:46 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
WWE Monday Night RAW Results: The recent episode of WWE RAW aired on August 18th episode of Monday Night RAW took place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Vision opened the show alongside their Oracle, Paul Heyman, as Naomi addressed the crowd explaining her absence in the title-defence match against IYO SKY.
In other matches, Superstar Jey Uso faced off against Bron Breakker with Roman Reigns, Sheamus and CM Punk making a special appearance.
Opening Segment
Jey Uso and Bron Breakker agree on an Extreme Rules match under the presence of Paul Heyman which is the last match of the episode.
Iyo Sky wins against Raquel Rodriguez
The match begins with Sky getting slammed by Rodriguez, but the former gets her balance back as the match progresses. She finishes the match with an 'Over The Moonsault' on Rodriguez to claim the win.
After the match gets over, Rhea Ripley saves Sky from Rodrigues and her partner.
Penta beats Xavier Woods
FLY PENTA FLY pic.twitter.com/7sd6fdtmIc— WWE (@WWE) August 19, 2025
Mr. Iguana & Dragon Lee vs The Judgment Day
The Judgment Day wins via pinfall.
Becky Lynch vs Natalya
Becky Lynch beats Natalya by submission to retain her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion with yet another successful defense of her title.
Backstage, we see Jackie Redmond with Sheamus.
Naomi Announces Pregnancy
CONGRATULATIONS @TheTrinity_Fatu and Jimmy @WWEUsos!!!!!!! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Hear the newest part of their story tonight wherever you get your podcasts! #WhatsYourStory @WWE @Fanatics @EGxo pic.twitter.com/KGiyokVozI— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) August 19, 2025
A clip from Stephanie McMahon’s podcast - “What’s Your Story” featuring Jimmy Uso and Naomi announcing that she is pregnant. Following this, Naomi makes her entrance.
Jey Uso vs Bron Breakker
OTC1 is here in Philly! ☝️ pic.twitter.com/sHwPtpS9Lu— WWE (@WWE) August 19, 2025
The final match ends after Uso performing a 'top-rope Uso Splash' to get the pin and win. Jey Uso and Roman Reigns end the episode as both of them stand still inside the ring.