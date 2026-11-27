A heated debate over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza sparked controversy in the European Parliament after Dutch Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Sebastian Kruis made a tear-wiping gesture at the podium. The issue escalated further after he described it as wiping away "left-wing tears", drawing criticism from fellow lawmakers, particularly Swedish MEP Abir Al-Sahlani who confronted him over his gesture.

How Did The Controversy Start? The controversy began during a European Parliament session discussing urgent humanitarian aid for Gaza. As Sebastian Kruis approached the podium to address lawmakers, he was seen making a gesture that appeared to show wiping tears from his eyes. Kruis, who belongs to the right-wing Party for Freedom (PVV) in the Netherlands, questioned claims about the impact of winter conditions and cold weather on Palestinians in Gaza.

🚨 A heatwave in Gaza, but the left-wing mob keeps whining about the cold and winter conditions. The left has sunk to a new low. Unbelievable. But there will be consequences. Today in Parliament: me against the rest. https://t.co/fC7sHi5qFt — Sebastian Kruis (@SebastianKruis) November 24, 2026 He argued that weather forecasts showed warm temperatures and accused those raising concerns about the weather of spreading "fake news". Kruis criticised EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas over her comments on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He also shared a video of his address on X, where he repeated his criticism of left-wing politicians. Kruis wrote, "A heatwave in Gaza, but the left-wing mob keeps whining about the cold and winter conditions. The left has sunk to a new low. Unbelievable. But there will be consequences. Today in Parliament: me against the rest." Swedish MEP Challenges Kruis Swedish MEP Abir Al-Sahlani challenged Kruis over his gesture and his statements about the weather conditions in Gaza. She questioned his approach during a debate about a serious humanitarian crisis. Other lawmakers also highlighted the difficulties faced by Palestinians, including the lack of proper shelter, food and medical care. As the exchange became heated, European Parliament Vice-President Christel Schaldemose intervened and warned the lawmakers.

Following the exchange, Kruis accused Al-Sahlani of dehumanising him and said he wanted Parliament to take disciplinary action against her. In a post on X, he wrote, "PERSONAL STATEMENT. I will not allow myself to be dehumanised by Ms Abir Al-Sahlani @AbirAlsahlani of the @RenewEurope group. I have asked Parliament to take disciplinary measures against her, because this was unacceptable. She needs to learn to behave properly."

The controversy came after EU foreign policy chief Kallas spoke about the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza. She highlighted how severe flooding and winter conditions were making life even harder for Palestinians, who were already facing a humanitarian crisis. She called for greater humanitarian access to Gaza and the reopening of border crossings to allow aid efforts.

Kruis Reacts To Online Backlash After the video of his speech and the gesture spread on social media, Kruis faced criticism from several users. Responding to the backlash, he claimed that he had received racist abuse, hate messages and death threats. Kruis wrote on X, "It’s absolutely insane how much (racist) hate, abuse, and death threats are flooding in through all my social media channels. Unbelievable. We're monitoring all of it. For the record: under no circumstances will I be intimidated."

It’s absolutely insane how much (racist) hate, abuse, and death threats are flooding in through all my social media channels. Unbelievable. We’re monitoring all of it. For the record: under no circumstances will I be intimidated. https://t.co/m9AEnTdotg — Sebastian Kruis (@SebastianKruis) November 26, 2026 What Is The European Parliament? The European Parliament is the directly elected legislative body of the European Union (EU). It represents citizens from all 27 EU member countries. It has 720 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), who are elected by voters every five years. The Parliament plays an important role in making laws for the European Union and approving its budget. You May Also Like To Watch: