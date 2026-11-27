Israel Government Formation: Yashar Party leader Gadi Eisenkot has made significant progress in his efforts to form Israel's next government as he secured an agreement with Yair Golan's Democrats party on Thursday. The support brings him closer to securing parliamentary majority while several key negotiations are still underway. With just nine days remaining until December 6, the deadline of his initial 28-day mandate, Eisenkot is now moving to secure the support of additional parties to reach the 61 seats needed to form a government.

Democrats Agree To Join Eisenkot's Coalition In a joint statement, Yashar Party and the Democrats stated that they had agreed to sign a coalition deal. The agreement came just two days after Golan suspended negotiations in protest over Yashar’s parallel talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party about forming a unity government. Under the latest agreement, the Democrats will receive four ministerial portfolios in the new government.

🚨 COALITION FORMATION UPDATE: Gadi Eisenkot and Yair Golan have announced that they have reached an agreement to sign a coalition deal. Golan’s party will receive four ministerial portfolios, including the National Security Ministry, which will be headed by Golan himself. https://t.co/pty1eM8odZ — Mossadil Commentary (@MOSSADil) November 26, 2026 ALSO READ: Israel Govt Formation: With Only 13 Days Left, Eisenkot Races Against Time As Talks Stalled With Netanyahu's Likud These include an expanded National Security Ministry, Labour and Welfare, Communications, and Culture and Sports. The Culture and Sports portfolio will also include a new democracy directorate. The Democrats will also oversee the Social Equality Ministry. However, it is expected to merge with another ministry in an effort to reduce the number of Ministries.

UTJ Opens Door To Coalition Talks Meanwhile, rabbinic leaders of Degel HaTorah, one of the two factions within the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party, have approved the start of official coalition negotiations with Eisenkot, the Time of Israel reported. This is a significant step as UTJ's support could help Eisenkot secure the parliamentary majority he needs. However, only a faction has so far shown interest. At the same time, Eisenkot has also been negotiating with Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad party.

Where Do The Numbers Stand? Eisenkot has so far secured agreements with two parties, including Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu and Golan’s Democrats. Put together, these agreements bring his current coalition bloc to 36 seats in the 120-member Knesset. (Yisrael Beytenu won 7 seats, The Democrats won 8 seats and Yashar won 21 seats in the 2026 elections). However, as the government needs the support of at least 61 members of parliament to secure a majority, Eisenkot still needs 25 seats more.

His next major task remains to bring Naftali Bennett's B'Yachad, the ultra-Orthodox UTJ and the Arab Ra'am party into the coalition. Their support could provide additional seats needed to cross the 61-seat threshold. ALSO READ: Israel Strikes Hamas Leadership Again, Rafah Commander Who Planned October 7 Attack Killed In Gaza You May Also Like To Watch: