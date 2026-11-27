United States President Donald Trump's Thanksgiving message on Thursday included a strong warning to Iran over its nuclear ambitions. His remarks came as he and First Lady Melania Trump connected with US service members deployed aboard the USS Portland during a special Thanksgiving phone call, where they spoke with troops spending the holiday away from their families.

Trump Calls Iran A 'Little Project' During a conversation with a service member who asked how he was spending Thanksgiving, Trump said he was working on "a little project" called Iran. He also spoke about his efforts to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, pointing out the difficulties involved in bringing the two countries together. Trump said negotiations were challenging as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "hate each other". Despite the difficulties, he said he continues to push for peace between Moscow and Kyiv.

Trump Issues Warning Over Iran's Nuclear Ambitions Trump also delivered a strong warning to Iran over its nuclear programme, saying the US would not allow Tehran to develop nuclear weapons. He described Iran's leadership in blunt terms while explaining why Washington wanted to prevent the country from acquiring such weapons. "I've gotten to know them, and they are crazy, frankly. They're crazy. That's why we're not going to let them have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

ترامپ درباره ایران: «اگر بخواهیم اقدامی انجام دهیم، کوه کلنگ (کوه نزدیک تأسیسات هسته‌ای نطنز) را هدف قرار خواهیم داد. می‌توانیم این موضوع را به آن‌ها بگوییم، زیرا هیچ کاری از دستشان برنمی‌آید. اما تاکنون هیچ فعالیت قابل‌توجهی در آنجا مشاهده نکرده‌ایم.» https://t.co/V7NuixbFOB — خبرگزاری شیر و خورشید (@LionAndSun_News) November 27, 2026 ALSO READ: Democrats Slam Trump Over Fresh Trade Offensive Against India And Other Countries, Plan January Showdown The US President further warned that a nuclear-armed Iran could trigger a major catastrophe in the Middle East, which he described as "nuclear holocaust." He also raised concerns about the potential threat to American cities if Iran eventually developed the ability to strike the US mainland. Trump noted that Iran currently has the capability to reach parts of Europe, adding that the US needed to prevent the country from developing a longer-range nuclear threat.

Trump Credits Melania For Securing Ceasefire During his Thanksgiving remarks, Trump also praised First Lady Melania Trump for her efforts to help people affected by the Russia-Ukraine war. He credited her with helping secure a localised ceasefire that allowed more than 800 people to leave a dangerous war zone in Ukraine. "It was a war zone, and they were going to be killed most likely. And she was able to get a cease fire. And it's a pretty amazing job she's done," Trump said.

Meanwhile, a powerful storm swept across large parts of the US on Thanksgiving, Thursday, bringing strong winds, heavy rainfall, and coastal flooding. The severe weather knocked out electricity for nearly 1 million people, disrupted air travel and forced the postponement of the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Several states along the East Coast faced major power outages, while strong wind gusts brought down trees and power lines during the holiday.

ALSO READ: US Thanksgiving Storm: Nearly 1 Million Without Power As Flooding, Rare Snowfall And Flight Delays Disrupt Holiday You May Also Like To Watch: