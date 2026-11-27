A 16-year-old boy from Kerala has grabbed attention after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin at an international artificial intelligence (AI) conference in Moscow. Raul John Aju, popularly known as the 'AI Kid of India', took a selfie with Putin during the three-day AI Journey 2026 conference, which began on Thursday. The moment has since gone viral on social media, with Raul also sharing pictures from the meeting on his Instagram account.

Raul Shares Selfie With Putin Raul shared the special moment on Instagram and spoke about how his journey from making videos as a child to meeting the Russian President had been an unexpected experience. He wrote, "From making my first video in a bathroom at 9 to taking a selfie with President Putin, never in my wildest dreams did I think life would take me here. More than anything I've achieved, I'm grateful for the person this journey has helped me become."

ALSO READ: Putin Calls India's Diversity 'Stunning', Recalls Fascinating Conversation With PM Modi About Languages View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raul John Aju (@raul_the_rockstar) Russian Embassy Shares Video The Russian Embassy in India also shared a video of Raul's meeting with Putin. According to the embassy, Raul was among the young AI talents who got an opportunity to meet the Russian President and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.The embassy described him as a schoolboy who created the ThinkCraft platform. It also shared details of his selfie with Putin. The embassy wrote, "During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian schoolboy Raul John Aju, who created the ThinkCraft platform, took a selfie with the Russian leader. Raul was among the young AI talents who met with the Presidents of #Russia and Kazakhstan."

🇷🇺🇮🇳 During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian schoolboy Raul John Aju, who created the ThinkCraft platform, took a selfie with the Russian leader. Raul was among the young AI talents who met with the Presidents of #Russia and Kazakhstan. ©️ Kremlin. News https://t.co/QN9unnK8Gl — Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) November 27, 2026 Who Is Raul John Aju? Raul John Aju is a 16-year-old AI enthusiast, entrepreneur and technology creator from Kochi, Kerala. He became popular at a young age for learning artificial intelligence and robotics on his own and developing different AI-based tools. He is the founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of AIRealm Technologies, a startup that works on artificial intelligence and provides AI training. The company was founded by Raul along with co-founder Aju Joseph and is certified by Kerala Startup Mission. According to the company, it has trained more than five lakh people in AI. It also has a team of around 15 employees. Raul's interest in technology began when he was nine years old. He first became interested in video editing and then started exploring AI and other technologies. In an interview with UN News in February, he spoke about how he discovered technology and developed his first robot.

He said, "I discovered technology through video editing. When my father got a job at Adobe, I gained free access to all the premium tools, which allowed me to learn about AI. After that, I created my robot, known as MeBot, for a school science project."

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