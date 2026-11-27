Social media has been abuzz on Thanksgiving after photographs allegedly showing US President Donald Trump sharing an intimate moment with his 35-year-old aide, Natalie Harp, started circulating on social media. A user shared the pictures suggesting that the two might have a relationship beyond their professional association as the photos appeared to show them kissing at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Another Kiss Photo Goes Viral The photographs gained attention after an X user shared them with a caption suggesting that Trump and Harp had enjoyed a private Thanksgiving outing together. The post raised questions about the nature of their relationship and quickly attracted attention from social media users. However, it was later suggested that the images were generated using artificial intelligence. Also, it was not clear who first captured or published them on social media.

A user wrote, "President Trump, 80, caught on an intimate Thanksgiving getaway with 35-year-old aide Natalie Harp at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, as it appears these two might be more than just a president and his aide."

「感恩节80岁的trump被拍到与35岁的助手Natalie Harp在佛州高尔夫俱乐部亲吻」 这个照片一眼假，你想一下人或者无人机凭什么在私人俱乐部的这个机位这个距离拍照，有几条命 btw.9月还爆出过另外一个ai生图，也是俱乐部接吻画面 @grok 介绍一下Natalie Harp，为啥这帮人这么痴迷造这个谣 https://t.co/lvfYQDZBFP — ffcc (@ffccnotes) November 27, 2026 ALSO READ: Trump's Thanksgiving Message Carries Fresh Warning For Iran Over Nukes, Says He Is Working On 'Little Project' Trump Seen At His Florida Golf Club On Thanksgiving The discussion intensified as Trump had indeed visited Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on Thanksgiving morning. His motorcade was photographed arriving at the property, providing independent evidence of his visit. Later, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participated in Thanksgiving calls with US service members at Mar-a-Lago. However, it was not reported that Harp travelled with him to the Golf club.

Earlier AI-Generated Pictures The latest viral images have also brought back attention to similar pictures that circulated in September on social media platforms. Those images also showed Trump kissing Harp on a golf course. However, the pictures were later identified as AI-generated. Fact-checkers pointed out several unusual details, including distorted hands, an extra finger and inconsistencies in the background.

Wait a minute! Is that Donald Trump kissing Natalie Harp at his golf course in Ireland over the weekend? https://t.co/BC1TBSWtB2 — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) September 15, 2026 Who Is Natalie Harp? Natalie Harp is a 35-year-old aide who works closely with Trump as his executive assistant. She is frequently seen accompanying him during official engagements, political events, and golf outings. Harp is also popularly known as the 'human printer' as she often carries printed news articles, reports and social media posts for Trump to read. She is reportedly involved in helping him manage his Truth Social activity, including preparing and posting messages. Harp earlier worked as a presenter for One America News Network. She became a strong supporter of Trump during his political campaigns and later joined his inner circle.

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