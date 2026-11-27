The US has always been one of the biggest destinations for Indian technology professionals. Thousands of engineers, software developers, IT consultants, and other skilled workers have moved there in search of better salaries, career growth and long-term opportunities. Some have even settled permanently and are leading major American tech companies like Google (Sundar Pichai) and Microsoft (Satya Nadella). From Silicon Valley startups to some of the world's biggest tech companies, Indian professionals have played an important role in building America's tech industry.

US' Stricter Actions Against Foreign Workers However, the situation seems to be changing as the US has taken a tougher approach towards skilled foreign workers under President Donald Trump's administration. Higher visa costs, stricter H-1B rules, delays in visa appointments and growing restrictions on employment-based green cards have now created uncertainty for Indian professionals. The latest example is IBM's decision to stop sponsoring H-1B visas and green cards for most positions in its US Consulting division.

The company, which employs more than 1,0,000 people globally, has reportedly asked affected employees to either move to another country for work or leave the organisation. This is significant as it affects professionals, including Indians who are already working in the US and have spent years waiting for permanent residency. The question has now shifted to whether Indians can continue working there with a dream to build a secure future.

Green Card Delays IBM's decision is particularly concerning for Indian professionals who have been waiting for years to receive US permanent residency. An employment-based green card allows a foreign worker to live and work permanently in the US. However, the process is already difficult for Indian nationals due to the large number of applicants and country-based limits.

Many Indian professionals enter the US on H-1B visas and later depend on their employers to sponsor them for permanent residency. The process can take several years, and for some applicants, the wait can stretch into decades. During this period, their immigration status remains closely connected to their employment and visa arrangements.

ALSO READ: IBM's US Visa Halt: India Has Most Overseas Jobs, But Relocating Employees Could Face 80% Pay Cut PERM Suspension Adds To Uncertainty The US government’s October action against several large technology companies under the PERM labour certification programme had already raised concerns as PERM is one of the first major steps in the employment-based green card process. The administration said the action was linked to concerns about the misuse of employment-based immigration programmes and the replacement of American workers with foreign employees. Companies, including Microsoft, Adobe, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Capgemini were affected by the decision.

H-1B visa rules are also becoming stricter The H-1B visa programme, which allows US companies to employ foreign professionals in specialised jobs that require specific skills and qualifications, is also becoming tougher. Indian technology professionals form a major part of this programme. However, the Trump administration has introduced several changes that make the process more expensive and difficult.

One major development is the introduction of a USD 1,00,000 payment requirement for certain new H-1B petitions involving workers outside the US. Another important change is the move away from the traditional random H-1B lottery. Under the new weighted selection system, which applies from the FY2027 registration season, applicants associated with higher wage levels receive greater weight in the selection process.

Visa appointment delays The difficulties do not end after someone receives an H-1B approval. Indian professionals who travel outside the US may need to obtain a visa stamp at the US embassy or consulate before returning and this is how appointment delays and cancellations have created additional problems. According to official figures, US diplomatic posts in India issued 1,20,081 H-1B visas during calendar year 2025, around 13 per cent fewer than in 2024. The corresponding figure for FY2025 was 1,38,282.

What Does It Mean For Indian Tech Talents? These developments collectively point towards a more uncertain future for Indian technology professionals in the US. While getting an H-1B visa could become more difficult for fresh graduates due to the new selection system, for professionals already working in the US, the bigger concern is job security and immigration status. Losing a job suddenly and due to any new policy can affect them largely.

The US has usually benefited from skilled immigrants as Indian engineers, tech leaders, researchers and entrepreneurs have helped build some of the world's most successful companies. However, as the Trump administration is now placing greater emphasis on protecting American workers, the situation looks different.

For Indian professionals, this could mean that the US job may no longer offer the same sense of long-term security that it once did. This also means that while the American Dream is not necessarily over, it has become difficult to plan it.

ALSO READ: IBM Gives H-1B Employees Two Choices: Relocate Outside US Or Quit After Ending Green Card Sponsorship You May Also Like To Watch: