An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Japan on Sunday at 1.04 AM with an epicentre at Western part of Shizuoka Prefecture in the central part of the country. The strong earthquake has left at least 22 people injured, the Japanese media reported.

The quake was located at a depth of 40-41 km, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The tremors reached upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in Chita City (Aichi Prefecture) and lower 5 in parts of Aichi, Shizuoka, Gifu, and Nagano prefectures. No tsunami threat or advisory was issued by the disaster management agency.

The earthquake was followed by several smaller aftershocks and comes two days after a 6.1 magnitude tremor struck off Tokyo Coast. The Japanese government has established an emergency liaison office to assess the situation in the affected areas and coordinate relief efforts. The Japan Meteorological Agency clarified that there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation, and efforts are underway to treat the injured.

Así quedó una librería en la ciudad de Toyota, en la prefectura de Aichi, tras el fuerte sismo de 5.7 que sacudió Japón 🇯🇵 https://t.co/3ownuV4MPu — Centinela 35 (@Centinela_35) November 7, 2026 ALSO READ: Japan Earthquake Today: Magnitude-6.1 Quake Strikes Off Tokyo Coast; No Tsunami Warning Issued Several areas were affected across central Japan, including the ancient capitals of Kyoto and Nara and Hamamatsu city. The nearby prefectures, including Yamanashi where Mount Fuji is located, also witnessed tremors.

Buildings, windows and glass panes were damaged in the tremors of the strong quake. The videos of the aftermath went viral on social media and were shown on Japanese television. One of the videos showed a large pile of books knocked off the shelf of a bookstore due to intense shaking.

Shinkansen bullet train services were also affected as the speed was reduced in the area as a precautionary measure. The capital, Tokyo, didn't see shaking as it is located far away on the coast of Honshu. Located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, Japan is vulnerable to earthquakes due to seismic and volcanic activities