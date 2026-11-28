Rishabh Pant may not have played a big innings in Christchurch, but the Indian wicketkeeper-batter still managed to leave his mark on the record books. The left-hander surpassed England's Ben Stokes to become the highest six-hitter in the history of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) during India's first innings in the second Test against New Zealand on Saturday.

Pant achieved the milestone with a maximum off New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy, taking his WTC sixes tally to 89. He now holds the record outright, moving past Stokes, who had finished with 88 sixes in the championship. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Akash Deep Takes Three Wickets As India Crumble To 116/6, Trail By 240 Runs At Day 2 Stumps What makes Pant's achievement more impressive is the number of innings he needed to get there. The Indian batter reached 89 sixes in just 76 innings across 44 WTC matches, while Stokes required 117 innings in 64 appearances for England.

🚨 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁 Rishabh Pant now has the Most Sixes in ICC World Test Championship history! 🔝 👏 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/6iCwvH4Zap #TeamIndia | #NZvIND https://t.co/UKbanSgUbN — BCCI (@BCCI) November 28, 2026 Rishabh Pant Breaks Ben Stokes' WTC Sixes Record The record-breaking moment came during the 25th over of India's innings. Facing Duffy, Pant stepped into the delivery and launched the ball over long-on for six, moving past Stokes' previous benchmark. Pant's aggressive approach has been a defining feature of his Test career, and his WTC numbers underline that reputation. He has consistently used the attacking stroke to change the momentum of an innings, particularly against pace bowling.

However, the milestone did not translate into a substantial contribution with the bat. Pant was dismissed for 23 off 39 deliveries, including one four and one six. He attempted another aggressive shot against Duffy but failed to make proper contact, with Kyle Jamieson completing the catch.

Most Sixes In WTC History Player Sixes Innings Rishabh Pant (India) 89 76 Ben Stokes (England) 88 117 Rohit Sharma (India) 56 69 Shubman Gill (India) 48 78 Yashasvi Jaiswal (India) 45 58 Pant's record also highlights India's dominance in the top five of the list, with four Indian batters featuring among the leading six-hitters in WTC history. ALSO READ: Mohammed Siraj Needs 'Compassion' After Back-To-Back Snubs, Ravichandran Ashwin Makes Emotional Appeal

Pant's Record Comes Amid India's Batting Collapse The landmark came on a difficult day for India. New Zealand had posted 356 in their first innings, with Tom Blundell top-scoring with 89, while Akash Deep claimed five wickets for the visitors.

India's reply faltered against the New Zealand pace attack. Pant's 23 was one of several starts that failed to develop into a substantial score as the visitors slipped to 116/6 at stumps, trailing by 240 runs. Despite Pant's record, India will need a much stronger batting effort on Day 3 to stay alive in the contest.