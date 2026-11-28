Live Score India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2: New Zealand are in a good position heading into Day 2 of the second Test against India in Christchurch, but the visitors still have a chance to make a comeback. The hosts ended the opening day at 246/5 after useful half-centuries from Tom Latham and Tom Blundell.

India had managed to put New Zealand under pressure after reducing them to 110/4. However, the home side fought back through Blundell, who first added valuable runs with Daryl Mitchell before building another important partnership with Glenn Phillips.

India Need Early Wickets

India will be keen to make an early breakthrough on the second morning and avoid allowing New Zealand to build a big first-innings total. With five wickets still to fall, the responsibility will be on the Indian bowlers to wrap up the innings quickly and give their batters a chance to take control of the match.