India's hopes of taking control of the second Test suffered a major setback on Saturday as New Zealand's fast bowlers tore through their batting line-up in Christchurch. After bowling the hosts out for 356, India struggled to 116/6 at stumps on Day 2, leaving themselves 240 runs behind and facing an uphill task to stay in the contest.

The Indian top order showed glimpses of resistance but failed to convert promising starts into substantial contributions. Dhruv Jurel was unbeaten on seven at the close of play, while Washington Sundar's dismissal in the final over handed New Zealand another important breakthrough.

ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Nathan Smith Removes Sundar As India Stumble At Stumps On Day 2 Akash Deep's Five-Wicket Haul Restricts New Zealand To 356 India began the day with New Zealand at 246/5 and managed to dismiss the hosts for 356 in 116.3 overs. Akash Deep led the bowling effort with an impressive 5/99, registering his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

2nd FIFER in Test cricket ✅ Well bowled, Akash Deep! 👏 👏 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/6iCwvH4Zap #TeamIndia | #NZvIND https://t.co/Muw6shLXdN — BCCI (@BCCI) November 28, 2026 Tom Blundell was the biggest obstacle for India, producing a determined 89 off 211 balls, with 10 fours. He narrowly missed his century before Gurnoor Brar ended his innings. Tom Latham had earlier contributed 59, while Glenn Phillips added 36. Nathan Smith scored a useful 26 and Kyle Jamieson made 19, helping New Zealand stretch their total beyond 350. Akash Deep accounted for Smith, Jamieson and Matt Henry on the second day, completing his five-wicket haul. Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar picked up two wickets each, while Washington Sundar claimed one.

New Zealand Pacers Leave India Reeling India's reply got off to a disastrous start when Yashasvi Jaiswal was bowled by Matt Henry for a duck. Devdutt Padikkal looked positive during his 21-run knock but edged Kyle Jamieson behind after attempting an expansive shot.

Shubman Gill also failed to make the most of a promising start. The Indian captain struck three elegant off-drives before Jamieson produced a delivery that moved away late, forcing an edge to the slips. Gill departed for 17 just before the tea interval.

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant offered some resistance, scoring 25 and 23 respectively, but Jacob Duffy broke the partnership with two crucial wickets. Pant was dismissed while attempting an aggressive shot after stepping down the track, while Rahul edged a wide delivery towards backward point.

ALSO READ: AUS vs NZ: Will O’Rourke Returns, Mitchell Santner Misses Out As New Zealand Announce Squad For Australia Test Series Stumps on Day 2. #TeamIndia reach 116/6 at close of play, trailing by 240 runs. Action resumes tomorrow at 3:30 AM IST. Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/6iCwvH4Zap #NZvIND https://t.co/jMKsWtfdfR — BCCI (@BCCI) November 28, 2026 India slipped further when Washington Sundar, who had battled for 60 balls to score 10, edged Nathan Smith to Tom Latham at second slip in the final over. Dhruv Jurel remained unbeaten on seven as India closed at 116/6 after 46 overs. India now face a crucial challenge on Day 3, with a win essential to keep their slim hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final alive.

The pitch has continued to offer assistance to the seamers, although batters have found opportunities to play their shots on the rise. With New Zealand firmly in control, India will need a determined batting effort to avoid slipping further behind.