Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has urged the Indian team management and players to show some understanding towards Mohammed Siraj after the fast bowler was left out of both Tests against New Zealand. Ashwin believes Siraj could be going through a difficult phase and needs someone in the dressing room who can listen to him without judging him.

Speaking on his YouTube show Ash Ki Baat, Ashwin said such situations can affect a player’s confidence and state of mind. He also stressed the importance of having a sports psychologist around the team, particularly when a player is dealing with disappointment or uncertainty over his place in the playing XI.

ALSO READ: Pat Cummins To Lead, Superstar Bowler Dropped As Australia Announce Squad For New Zealand Test Series Sports psychologists are part of several top teams across the world. They help athletes deal with performance pressure, anxiety, motivation and other mental challenges. While the Indian women’s team has recently worked with a psychologist, the men’s team has not had a full-time sports psychologist for several years.

“I hope people give him a little compassion, because in such a situation you feel horrible and you go into a complaining zone — it’s natural,” Ashwin said. Ashwin Says Siraj Needs Someone To Listen To Him Ashwin, who has experienced the ups and downs of international cricket himself, said players react differently when they are dropped from the team. According to him, the management also gets an opportunity to understand a player’s mindset during such difficult periods. He added that if Siraj feels frustrated or starts expressing negative thoughts, the first step should be to give him someone he can speak to openly.

“If he (Siraj) starts saying negative things, first he needs somebody to listen to him. That’s why teams need a psychologist. At this time, Siraj will want to say what’s in his mind and heart, but he won’t trust anyone enough to say it — because that is where he is,” Ashwin said. The former spinner explained that someone should first understand what is going through Siraj’s mind before pointing out areas where he needs to improve. He added that any discussion about his fitness, bowling speed or rhythm should come only after the player has been heard. Siraj Dropped For Both Tests Against New Zealand Siraj’s absence from the playing XI in the two-Test series has raised questions, especially considering his performances in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. He is India’s leading wicket-taker in the ongoing cycle but was left out of the first Test in favour of Prasidh Krishna.

The right-arm pacer missed the second Test as well, with debutant Gurnoor Brar getting the nod ahead of him. Captain Shubman Gill maintained that the selection decisions were based on form. However, there have also been reports of differences over Siraj’s bowling approach and his working relationship with bowling coach Morne Morkel.

Ashwin Wants Siraj To Find A Parent-Like Figure In Dressing Room Ashwin believes Siraj needs someone within the team who can offer him emotional support and help him deal with the situation. He feels a senior figure who listens without passing judgement could make a significant difference to the fast bowler.

“In this situation, Siraj needs clarity and a father-type or mother-type figure in that team who is ready to listen to whatever is on his mind without judging,” Ashwin said. The former India spinner also pointed out that Siraj has continued to behave like a team player despite being left out. He recalled seeing the pacer speak to Gurnoor and congratulate him, even though the youngster had taken his place in the playing XI. “If both things happen, we can hold on to Siraj. But I really feel — his face today, he’s trying to be a teamman; he went and spoke to Gurnoor, praised him — he is doing whatever he can from his side. I really do feel sorry for him, and he needs help,” Ashwin added.