Pat Cummins will continue to lead Australia when they take on New Zealand in a four-match Test series at home next month. Cricket Australia announced a 13-member squad for the upcoming series, with one more player set to join the group after the completion of the sixth round of Sheffield Shield matches.

The biggest talking point from the selection announcement is the absence of veteran spinner Nathan Lyon and top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne. Both players were part of Australia’s previous Test assignment against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town, which took place from October 27 to 31.

ALSO READ: 'Brand Of Cricket': Rohit Sharma Reveals His Plan For IPL 2027 After Mumbai Indians Captaincy Comeback The selectors have also handed maiden Test call-ups to Jack Clayton and Corey Rocchiccioli, while experienced pacer Michael Neser has returned to the squad. Nathan Lyon Dropped After Recent Struggles Lyon, 39, is Australia’s second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket but has been left out of the squad following a run of performances that did not meet the team’s expectations. Chief selector George Bailey explained that the decision was based on the spinner’s recent returns, while also acknowledging his contribution to Australian cricket over the years.

“Nathan (Lyon) has not quite had the impact we would like with the ball in recent matches,” Bailey said. However, the chief selector made it clear that Lyon’s experience and knowledge remain valuable to the Australian setup. “We also know he has an extraordinary record and his experience, knowledge and skill can still be valuable to the program we have moving forward,” he added. With Lyon missing from the squad, Corey Rocchiccioli is expected to take charge of the specialist spinner’s role against New Zealand. Corey Rocchiccioli Gets Maiden Test Call-Up The 29-year-old Rocchiccioli has earned his first opportunity at the international level after consistently performing in domestic cricket. He has picked up 205 wickets in 59 first-class matches and impressed the selectors with his ability to bowl in Australian conditions.

Bailey also backed the decision to include the Western Australia spinner, highlighting his performances over the last few seasons. “Corey (Rocchiccioli) has been a strong performer in domestic cricket for the past few seasons and has traits that are well suited to Australian conditions,” Bailey said. Rocchiccioli was preferred over Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson and Todd Murphy. Kuhnemann was part of Australia’s squad for the South Africa tour, while Swepson has been among the leading wicket-takers in the ongoing Sheffield Shield season. Murphy had previously been called up during the last Ashes series when Lyon was unavailable due to injury.

Jack Clayton Also Earns Maiden Test Call-Up Jack Clayton is the other uncapped player to earn a place in Australia’s squad. The Queensland batter has been rewarded for his consistent performances in domestic cricket and is now in contention to make his international debut when the first Test gets underway at Perth’s Optus Stadium on December 9.

Clayton has been batting at No. 4 for Queensland and averages close to 50 in first-class cricket. He was selected ahead of Cooper Connolly, Sam Konstas and Jake Weatherald for the final batting position in the squad. Meanwhile, Michael Neser has also returned to the Australian Test setup after missing the previous series against South Africa. Beau Webster And Cooper Connolly Also Miss Out Lyon and Labuschagne are not the only players to lose their places following Australia’s previous Test assignment. All-rounders Beau Webster and Cooper Connolly have also been left out of the squad for the New Zealand series.

Australia will begin their four-match Test campaign against the Kiwis at Optus Stadium in Perth on December 9. The selectors will finalise the remaining spot in the squad after the conclusion of the sixth round of Sheffield Shield fixtures. Australia squad for New Zealand Tests Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Jack Clayton, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Corey Rocchiccioli, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc (plus one player to be added following round six of the Sheffield Shield).