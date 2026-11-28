New Zealand have received a major boost ahead of their upcoming Test tour of Australia, with fast bowler Will O’Rourke returning to the squad after recovering from injury and fitness issues. The right-arm pacer has been named in the 16-member squad for the four-match series, which will begin on December 9 and run until January 8, 2027.

Tom Latham will lead the New Zealand side, which also includes Michael Rae. The selectors have retained all 14 players who are currently part of the ongoing Test series against India. O’Rourke’s return is the only major addition to the pace attack as the Kiwis prepare for a challenging tour of Australia.

The opening Test will be played at Optus Stadium in Perth, followed by matches in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

ALSO READ: Pat Cummins To Lead, Superstar Bowler Dropped As Australia Announce Squad For New Zealand Test Series Your 16-man squad on the plane to Perth ✈️ Mitchell Santner and Blair Tickner will continue to rehabilitate their respective injuries with a view to joining the squad in Australia once fit. Full story at https://t.co/6cIxSvxX8d. #AUSvNZ https://t.co/osD0ndLSgl — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 28, 2026 Tom Latham Excited About Will O’Rourke’s Return New Zealand captain Tom Latham welcomed O’Rourke’s return and believes the fast bowler will add another dimension to the team’s bowling attack. The 24-year-old has picked up 49 wickets in 14 Test matches so far. His height and ability to generate pace make him an important option, particularly in Australian conditions.

“Being able to bring Will back into what is already a high-quality pace unit is really exciting,” Latham said in a release. ALSO READ: 'Brand Of Cricket': Rohit Sharma Reveals His Plan For IPL 2027 After Mumbai Indians Captaincy Comeback “What he offers with his height and ability to bring that ball into the right-hander at pace creates another dimension to our attack and complements some of the other skillsets we have at our disposal,” he added. O’Rourke Returns After Injury Layoff O’Rourke was not available for selection during New Zealand’s three-match Test series against India because of injury and fitness concerns. His last competitive appearance came in a Test against England at Trent Bridge in June 2026. The fast bowler picked up three wickets in the first innings of that match but failed to take a wicket in the second innings. He will now be looking to make an impact on his return, with Australia presenting a tough challenge for the New Zealand bowling attack.

Mitchell Santner, Blair Tickner Among Players Missing While O’Rourke is back in the squad, New Zealand will be without several injured players for the Australia tour, at least initially. Mitchell Santner, who is recovering from a hand fracture, and Blair Tickner, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, were not considered for selection. Both players will continue their rehabilitation programmes and could join the squad in Australia once they are fit.

Zak Foulkes and Ben Sears are also unavailable due to injuries. Foulkes is recovering from a hip flexor problem, while Sears is working his way back from an ankle injury. New Zealand’s Four-Test Schedule Against Australia The four-match series will begin in Perth on December 9. The teams will then travel to Adelaide before heading to Melbourne for the traditional Boxing Day Test. Sydney will host the final match of the series in January 2027.