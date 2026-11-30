Australia captain Mitchell Marsh produced a stunning innings against England in the fourth T20I in Sydney, but his effort was not enough to prevent a defeat. Marsh smashed 119 off just 57 balls in a chase of 182, only for Australia to fall seven runs short in a dramatic last-over finish.

Despite the defeat, Marsh created a new record. His knock is now the highest individual score by a batter from a Full Member nation in the second innings of a T20I that ended in defeat. Mitchell Marsh creates T20I record with 119 Marsh went past the previous record with his unbeaten 119-run effort in Sydney. Only two batters from Full Member nations have scored more runs in a losing cause in men’s T20Is: Australia’s Shane Watson, who made 124 not out off 71 balls against India in 2016, and India’s Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored 123 not out off 57 balls against Australia in Guwahati in 2023.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2nd Test: AB de Villiers Questions India's Decision to Drop Mohammed Siraj, Makes Big Remark on Jasprit Bumrah However, both those knocks came in the first innings of their respective matches. Among Associate nations, Hong Kong’s Babar Hayat had scored 122 off 60 balls against Oman in 2016 while chasing, but his team also ended up on the losing side. Australia lose wickets as Marsh fights alone Chasing 182, Marsh opened the innings and carried the fight almost till the end. He struck nine fours and nine sixes, but received little support from the other end as Australia kept losing wickets.

Wicketkeeper Sam Harper was the next-best scorer for the hosts with just 18 off 16 deliveries at number three. The lack of partnerships meant Marsh had to do most of the scoring himself. ALSO READ: What Is A Concussion Substitute? Why Prasidh Krishna Replaced Akash Deep In India vs New Zealand 2nd Test The match came down to a tense final over, with Australia needing nine runs from six balls. Marsh was on strike, and the hosts still had five wickets in hand. Henry Crocombe held his nerve and delivered a clever slower bouncer outside off stump. Marsh went for the shot but could only manage an edge, which was safely taken by the wicketkeeper. With nine runs still needed from the final two deliveries, Australia lost another wicket and managed just a single, handing England a seven-run victory. England seal T20I series against Australia The result gave England an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. Marsh’s brilliant century kept Australia in the contest until the final over, but the lack of support from the other batters ultimately proved costly for the hosts.