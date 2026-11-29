India suffered a setback on Day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand as fast bowler Akash Deep was ruled out of the match after sustaining a concussion. Prasidh Krishna has been named as his replacement for the remainder of the contest.

Akash was struck twice on his helmet while batting during India’s first innings. He first took a blow from Jacob Duffy before being hit again by Kyle Jamieson. Following the two incidents, he was diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out of the game.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel produced a determined knock of 88 to help India reach 246 in their first innings. Coming in with the lower order, the wicketkeeper-batter showed patience and played a crucial role in keeping the New Zealand bowlers at bay.

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 Akash Deep got hit on his helmet while batting on Day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. Prasidh Krishna has replaced him as a concussion substitute. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him. #TeamIndia | #NZvIND

The 29-year-old had made a useful contribution with the bat, scoring 29 runs. He had also picked up five wickets in New Zealand’s first innings.

Jurel spent four hours and 17 minutes at the crease, facing 170 deliveries and hitting 14 boundaries. His innings also brought him his first half-century in a SENA country.

He shared important partnerships with the lower order, adding 46 runs with Akash Deep, 64 with Gurnoor Brar and 19 with Jasprit Bumrah. India’s last three wickets added 129 runs, with Jurel doing most of the scoring.

Jurel’s Partnerships With The Tail

Akash Deep provided valuable support with a 29-run knock before Nathan Smith dismissed him. Jurel then had the responsibility of scoring runs while also protecting Gurnoor Brar at the other end.

Brar showed good defensive technique for a while but was eventually bowled by Jamieson, who got one to swing back and hit the stumps.

Bumrah also chipped in with four runs before Jamieson ended Jurel’s resistance. The batter was caught behind, bringing an end to an important innings for India.

Bumrah Removes Latham As New Zealand Extend Lead

New Zealand began their second innings with a lead of 110 runs and reached 36/1 by tea on Day 3. Jasprit Bumrah provided India with an early breakthrough by dismissing captain Tom Latham.