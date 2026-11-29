Live India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 score updates: India have lost their seventh wicket as Matt Henry gets rid of Anshul Kamboj for a duck. The pacer bowled another delivery that moved away from the batter, and Kamboj could only manage a loose defensive push. The outside edge flew towards third slip, where Henry Nicholls took a sharp low catch to his left. Kamboj departed for 0 off 5 balls, leaving India in further trouble at 117/7.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 preview India have a tough task ahead when play resumes on Day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. With six wickets down and still trailing by 240 runs, the visitors will need a strong effort from Dhruv Jurel and the lower order to stay in the contest.

Jurel was unbeaten on 7 off 45 balls when the umpires called stumps on Day 2. Washington Sundar was the last batter to depart, scoring 10 off 60 deliveries. His dismissal left India struggling at 116/6, with a long way to go before they can erase New Zealand’s first-innings lead.

Dhruv Jurel’s Big Responsibility On Day 3 Much will depend on Jurel when the action gets underway on Sunday. The wicketkeeper-batter will have to hold one end together and build partnerships with the remaining batters. India’s immediate target will be to avoid the follow-on. With only four wickets left, the visitors cannot afford to lose wickets quickly. They will also need to spend as much time at the crease as possible to cut down New Zealand’s advantage.

New Zealand Eye Early Wickets New Zealand, meanwhile, will look to finish off India’s remaining four wickets as quickly as possible. The hosts will be keen to secure a big first-innings lead and put further pressure on the visitors in the second innings.

New Zealand posted 356 all out in their first innings and are currently in a strong position. Early wickets on Day 3 could put them firmly in control of the match.