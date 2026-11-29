Dhruv Jurel has made a strong impression with the bat in the ongoing two-match Test series against New Zealand. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has scored two half-centuries in as many innings, showing great patience and composure lower down the order. After scoring 78 runs in the first innings of the opening Test at Basin Reserve, Jurel brought up his second fifty of the series in the first innings of the Christchurch Test on Sunday. He reached the milestone in 102 balls and once again provided some much-needed resistance when India were struggling.

ALSO READ: 'Why Are You Wasting Your Talent?': R Ashwin's Strong Message To Rishabh Pant His latest effort also saw him join an exclusive list of Indian batters. Jurel has become only the third Indian to score multiple Test half-centuries while batting at No. 7 or lower in New Zealand. Jurel Joins MS Dhoni And Kiran More Before Jurel, only Kiran More and MS Dhoni had achieved this feat for India in New Zealand. More scored two half-centuries during India’s 1990 tour of New Zealand. Dhoni, meanwhile, registered multiple 50-plus scores while batting at No. 7 or lower during his tours in 2009 and 2014. Dhoni scored 52 and an unbeaten 56 in the April 2009 Test at Basin Reserve. He later added another half-century, scoring 68 as a No. 8 batter at the same venue in February 2014. ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly Makes His Stand Clear On Mohammed Siraj-Anshul Kamboj Selection Debate For New Zealand Tests Jurel now has two half-centuries to his name in New Zealand, having scored 78 in Wellington and an unbeaten 54 in Christchurch. Indian Batters With Multiple Test Fifties At No. 7 Or Lower In New Zealand Kiran More MS Dhoni Dhruv Jurel Several other Indian players have also scored half-centuries after coming out to bat at No. 7 or lower in New Zealand. The list includes Chandu Borde, Mohinder Amarnath, Syed Kirmani, Atul Wassan, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh and Ajinkya Rahane.

Jurel Eyes A Bigger Milestone Jurel has another opportunity to create history in the ongoing Test. If he converts his half-century into a hundred, he will become only the second Indian batter to score a Test century at No. 7 or lower in New Zealand.

So far, Ajinkya Rahane is the only Indian to achieve this feat. He scored 118 runs off 158 balls in the first innings of the February 2014 Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington. Rahane’s innings included 17 fours and a six and played a crucial role in helping India secure a draw in that match. Jurel will now hope to follow in Rahane’s footsteps and turn his fighting knock into a memorable hundred.

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