Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is surprised by Mohammed Siraj’s continued absence from the playing XI against New Zealand. He believes the experienced fast bowler should have been preferred over Anshul Kamboj in the ongoing Test series.

Siraj has not featured in either of the two Tests against New Zealand. His opportunities on the tour have also been limited, with the pacer playing just one ODI and a multi-day match for India A.

The decision has raised questions, especially considering that Siraj is India’s leading wicket-taker in the current World Test Championship cycle. Ganguly also made it clear that Siraj would have been his preferred choice for the playing XI.

Sourav Ganguly Surprised By Mohammed Siraj’s Omission

Speaking at an event in Kolkata, Ganguly questioned why the Indian team management had left Siraj out of both Tests. He admitted that he was unaware of the reasons behind the decision.

“I’m surprised Mohammed Siraj is not in the team. I don’t know what’s the reason,” Ganguly said, as quoted by The Telegraph.

The former India captain felt the team management might be looking at its future pace-bowling options, particularly with Jasprit Bumrah getting older. However, he stressed that winning should remain the main priority, especially when India are playing in challenging overseas conditions.

“Having lost in Australia, doing reasonably well in England and coming to New Zealand, these are actually conditions that raise your bar as a coach. I would rather want to win than give everybody an opportunity,” he said.

Ganguly Picks Siraj Over Anshul Kamboj

Ganguly also backed Siraj when asked whether he would have included the senior pacer in his own playing XI.

He said he would have gone with Siraj but added that head coach Gautam Gambhir must have his reasons for backing Kamboj.