Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh could soon be seen working together as part of the Delhi Capitals coaching staff. The franchise is planning a four-day trial camp in Kolkata from December 7 to find potential players ahead of the IPL mini-auction.

Ganguly, who is Delhi Capitals’ head coach, and Yuvraj, recently brought in as the team’s batting consultant, are expected to supervise the sessions if the plans go ahead. The IPL mini-auction is scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16.

The proposed camp could be held at either the Jadavpur University second campus ground in Salt Lake or the 22 Yards Academy ground in Karunamoyee. ALSO READ: Mushfiqur Rahim Announces Test Retirement, To Play Final Match Against England Bengal Players In Focus At Delhi Capitals Trials The trials could give several domestic players, particularly those from Bengal, a chance to impress the Delhi Capitals coaching staff. Karan Lal, who has been in good form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, is among the players who could be considered. Fast bowlers Sayan Ghosh and Kanishk Seth, along with batter Sudip Kumar Gharami, are also expected to be in contention.

The main aim of the exercise will be to assess domestic talent and identify players who could strengthen the squad ahead of the auction. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score Updates: Jurel Holds Key As India Look To Avoid Follow-On KKR Also Planning Four-Day Trial Camp At Eden Gardens Delhi Capitals are not the only franchise looking at Kolkata for their pre-auction preparations. Kolkata Knight Riders are also understood to be planning a four-day trial camp at Eden Gardens from December 4 to 7.

The franchise has reportedly approached the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) to arrange the ground for the sessions. KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar, mentor Dwayne Bravo, assistant coach Andre Russell and Shane Watson are expected to be present if the camp goes ahead. Akash Deep Could Get An Opportunity To Impress KKR KKR are likely to invite players who are not currently part of any IPL franchise, along with promising domestic cricketers. Bengal players could also get an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of the coaching staff.

Fast bowler Akash Deep is one of the names who could attract attention. He represented Bengal before joining KKR last season but was not retained by the franchise. With Delhi Capitals and KKR both planning trials in Kolkata, several domestic players could get an important opportunity to make an impression before the IPL mini-auction.