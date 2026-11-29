Bangladesh’s most experienced Test cricketer, Mushfiqur Rahim, has decided to retire from the longest format of the game in February 2027. The 39-year-old will play his final Test in the opening match of Bangladesh’s two-Test home series against England in Mirpur.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Tamim Iqbal confirmed the news on Saturday. He revealed that Mushfiqur had personally informed him about his decision a few days ago. Tamim Iqbal Confirms Mushfiqur Rahim’s Retirement Tamim said he had been in touch with Mushfiqur since the veteran batter shared his plans. He also wanted the cricketer to make the announcement himself, rather than reveal it through a social media post.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2nd Test: India Suffer Batting Collapse, Slump To 116/6 And Trail By 240 Runs At Day 2 Stumps “Mushfiqur Rahim is going to retire after the first Test against England. Mushfiq called me several days ago and informed me of his decision. After that, I was in regular contact with him. I told him to hold a press conference and announce it himself,” Tamim told reporters.

“I also requested him not to post a Facebook status, because he has been a great, great servant of Bangladesh cricket and I wanted to do it properly. But at Mushfiq’s request, he has asked me to announce this,” he added.

Mushfiqur Rahim’s Remarkable Test Career Mushfiqur made his Test debut against England at Lord’s in May 2005. Since then, he has been one of Bangladesh’s most dependable batters and a key figure in the team’s middle order. Earlier this month, he became the first Bangladesh batter to cross the 7,000-run mark in Test cricket during the home series against the West Indies. He is also the only Bangladeshi cricketer to have played more than 100 Tests. The veteran has already called time on his international career in the shorter formats. He retired from T20Is in 2022 before bringing his ODI career to an end following Bangladesh’s exit from the 2025 Champions Trophy. Three Test Double Centuries To His Name Mushfiqur has several records to his name in Test cricket. He became the first Bangladesh batter to score a double century in the format when he made an unbeaten 200 against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2013.

Five years later, he went one better with an unbeaten 219 against Zimbabwe in 2018. It remains the highest individual score by a Bangladesh batter in Test cricket. He also scored his third Test double century against Zimbabwe in Mirpur in 2020.

BCB Plans Special Farewell For Mushfiqur Tamim acknowledged Mushfiqur’s contribution to Bangladesh cricket and said the board would organise a special celebration to mark the end of his Test career. “From BCB, we can only thank him and acknowledge the contribution he has made for Bangladesh cricket. He has been a great ambassador and an idol for many cricketers and many kids. BCB will definitely have a big celebration for Mushfiq,” Tamim said.

He also admitted that seeing a player of Mushfiqur’s stature walk away from Test cricket was an emotional moment. “So I feel sad, I feel bad that a cricketer of his calibre has decided to quit. But let’s make this Test match an event,” he added.