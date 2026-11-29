Former India spinner R Ashwin has strongly criticised Rishabh Pant for his poor shot selection during the second day’s play in the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. Ashwin felt the wicketkeeper-batter threw away his wicket at a time when India needed him to show patience and take responsibility.
Pant had scored 23 runs off 38 balls and looked set to play a crucial innings for India. His knock included a six over long-on against Jacob Duffy. However, instead of staying at the crease, Pant charged down the track against the New Zealand pacer and attempted an attacking shot.
The extra bounce at Hagley Oval caught him by surprise. Pant ended up hitting the ball high in the air, allowing Kyle Jamieson to settle under it and complete a comfortable catch.
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His dismissal left India struggling at 116/6, still 240 runs behind New Zealand’s first-innings total of 356.
R Ashwin Calls Rishabh Pant’s Decision-Making ‘Horrible’
Speaking on his YouTube channel ‘Ash ki Baat’, Ashwin questioned Pant’s decision to play such an attacking shot when the team was already in trouble.
The former spinner made it clear that he was not questioning Pant’s batting ability or talent. Instead, he felt the wicketkeeper-batter needed to improve his understanding of match situations.
“My point is, Rishabh Pant’s decision-making is horrible. He plays shots because he wants to. He plays shots because he is under pressure. What could be the reason for this shot?
“I am not questioning Rishabh Pant’s batting or skill or talent. I have played cricket for more than 30 years. Same shot. If the match is lost, I have seen 99 out of the 100 batters getting dropped for the next game. Straightforward,” Ashwin said.
Ashwin Questions Pant’s Place In India’s White-Ball Teams
Ashwin also felt that Pant’s repeated mistakes with shot selection had affected his chances of getting regular opportunities in India’s ODI and T20I teams.
He pointed out that a player with Pant’s ability should be a regular part of the Indian team across formats.
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“Because of this poor decision-making, he (Pant) is not playing regularly in ODIs and T20Is. Decision-making has not been great. If you are Rishabh Pant’s number one fan, how can a talented person not be in the team (ODI and T20I)? He is a fabulous player,” Ashwin said.
He also explained that Pant’s unpredictable style has helped him keep his place in the team despite several similar dismissals. However, he believes that the team needs more than just occasional match-winning performances from him.
“Whatever you are saying about Rishabh Pant, the maverick nature of him, he can win the match and score. That is exactly why he has not been dropped despite so many of these shots. We have thought of everything to drop Siraj. I mean, we have spoken so much about it.
“Why are you not thinking that you should make a 100? This is not a T20 match. No coach wants a maverick here. Every coach wants to win the match, in five days, with 11 people,” he added.
‘I Am Speaking For Rishabh Pant’: Ashwin Explains His Criticism
Ashwin also addressed the criticism he often receives for speaking about Pant’s shortcomings. He said his comments were not meant to target the wicketkeeper-batter but to help him become a better player.
“It is not the first time. I have spoken many times about Rishabh Pant’s shortcomings. And people think I am after him. I am speaking for Rishabh Pant and for his own good,” he said.
Responding to the argument that Pant has always played his cricket in an aggressive manner, Ashwin said that the same explanation should not stop the youngster from learning and improving his game.
“What have we all done by talking about this? We have not given Rishabh Pant an outstanding reason to learn.
“My way, my style. Where are we? I am telling you, Rishabh Pant, why are you wasting your talent? Why are you not putting yourself in winning situations? If Rishabh Pant plays, it is so difficult to get him out,” Ashwin added.
The former India spinner also stressed that playing Test cricket requires patience and the right temperament, particularly when the team is fighting to stay alive in a match.
“You said it is a temperamental issue. To play Test cricket, temperament is needed,” he concluded.