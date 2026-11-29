Former India spinner R Ashwin has strongly criticised Rishabh Pant for his poor shot selection during the second day’s play in the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. Ashwin felt the wicketkeeper-batter threw away his wicket at a time when India needed him to show patience and take responsibility.

Pant had scored 23 runs off 38 balls and looked set to play a crucial innings for India. His knock included a six over long-on against Jacob Duffy. However, instead of staying at the crease, Pant charged down the track against the New Zealand pacer and attempted an attacking shot.

The extra bounce at Hagley Oval caught him by surprise. Pant ended up hitting the ball high in the air, allowing Kyle Jamieson to settle under it and complete a comfortable catch.

His dismissal left India struggling at 116/6, still 240 runs behind New Zealand’s first-innings total of 356.

R Ashwin Calls Rishabh Pant’s Decision-Making ‘Horrible’

Speaking on his YouTube channel ‘Ash ki Baat’, Ashwin questioned Pant’s decision to play such an attacking shot when the team was already in trouble.

The former spinner made it clear that he was not questioning Pant’s batting ability or talent. Instead, he felt the wicketkeeper-batter needed to improve his understanding of match situations.

“My point is, Rishabh Pant’s decision-making is horrible. He plays shots because he wants to. He plays shots because he is under pressure. What could be the reason for this shot? “I am not questioning Rishabh Pant’s batting or skill or talent. I have played cricket for more than 30 years. Same shot. If the match is lost, I have seen 99 out of the 100 batters getting dropped for the next game. Straightforward,” Ashwin said.

Ashwin Questions Pant’s Place In India’s White-Ball Teams

Ashwin also felt that Pant’s repeated mistakes with shot selection had affected his chances of getting regular opportunities in India’s ODI and T20I teams.

He pointed out that a player with Pant’s ability should be a regular part of the Indian team across formats.