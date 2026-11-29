Former India captain Kapil Dev has spoken out about Mohammed Siraj’s continued absence from the playing XI against New Zealand. Kapil said he felt sorry for the fast bowler, who has been left out of both Tests despite his impressive record in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Siraj missed the opening Test and was also not picked for the second match, despite growing calls for his inclusion. The India pacer has taken 43 wickets in 11 matches in the ongoing WTC cycle, making him India’s leading wicket-taker during this period.

India’s bowling attack also found it difficult to dismiss New Zealand in the first Test. The visitors managed to hold on and secure a draw, but Siraj was once again left out of the playing XI for the second match.

Speaking about the pacer’s omission, Kapil said he felt bad for him.

“I feel sorry for him (Siraj) he is a very energetic boy, and now that he is not in the team, what can I say about that,” Kapil Dev told reporters.

Kapil Dev Impressed By Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record

Kapil also praised young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the 15-year-old produced a record-breaking double century in List A cricket. The former India captain said it was encouraging to see young players making such a big impact and setting new records.

“It feels great to see the wealth of talent we have today. A young boy comes along and sets a world record that has stood for 15 years. What more could you ask for?” he added.

Sooryavanshi made headlines with a stunning 52-ball double century against UAE A in a must-win match. His innings helped India A reach the semifinals and made him the fastest batter to score a double hundred in List A cricket.

The youngster reached his century in just 28 balls, breaking Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk’s record for the fastest hundred in the format. He went on to score 204 runs, hitting 28 sixes and seven fours. His 28 sixes also set a new record for the most sixes in a single professional cricket innings.