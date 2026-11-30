Jasprit Bumrah has not looked as dangerous as he usually does during India’s ongoing Test series against New Zealand, according to former South Africa captain AB de Villiers. While he believes the Indian pacer is still troubling batters and creating chances, the results have not been quite the same as expected from a bowler of his quality.

Bumrah picked up five wickets in the first Test but had to wait a long time for his next breakthrough in Christchurch. He went 292 deliveries without taking a wicket, the longest dry spell of his Test career, before dismissing Tom Latham on Day 3 of the second Test. He eventually finished the day with two wickets.

Although Bumrah continued to ask questions of the New Zealand batters, his pace was noticeably lower than usual. De Villiers feels the fast bowler is yet to reach his best form in the series. AB de Villiers assesses Jasprit Bumrah’s form Speaking on his YouTube channel, AB de Villiers 360, the former South African captain said Bumrah has not been at his most dangerous but remains capable of changing a game within a short spell.

“He’s not at his lethal best. He’s still asking the questions but not getting the desired result we usually see from him. He has rested quite well over the last while, so I can’t think it’s workload issues. But he is so phenomenal that at any given time, he can come in and get you 3 to 5 wickets in a five-over spell,” De Villiers said.

India have also managed Bumrah’s workload carefully over the past few months. The fast bowler has been rested for several bilateral assignments, including the ODI and T20I series against New Zealand before the ongoing Tests. The team management has largely used him in matches considered important for the side and his fitness.

AB de Villiers questions India’s decision to drop Mohammed Siraj De Villiers also expressed surprise at India’s decision to leave Mohammed Siraj out of both Tests against New Zealand. This comes despite India opting for a four-man pace attack in each match.

Siraj missed the opening Test in Wellington, where India went with Bumrah, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna. He was overlooked again in Christchurch, with Gurnoor Brar coming into the side in place of Prasidh. Even when Akash Deep was ruled out due to concussion during the second Test, India chose Prasidh as his replacement instead of bringing Siraj back into the playing XI. The former South African captain believes Siraj brings much more to the attack than just wickets. He pointed out that the pacer plays an important role in maintaining pressure and creating opportunities for his teammates. “He doesn’t always come across as a game-breaker, who gets three wickets in no time. But he’s a workhorse in that team. For him to be shunted to the side so quickly is a surprise. He should be back in the side, and I don’t agree with this move,” De Villiers said.

He further highlighted Siraj’s ability to break partnerships and keep things tight when conditions are not particularly helpful for fast bowlers. According to De Villiers, these contributions often go unnoticed, but their importance becomes clear when a player like Siraj is left out.

He feels India’s team management may not have given enough importance to the role Siraj plays in the pace attack, and his absence could be felt as the series progresses.