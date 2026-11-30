New Zealand are in a strong position heading into Day 4 of the second Test against India in Christchurch. The hosts have built a lead of 243 runs and will resume their second innings at 133/3 on Monday. With seven wickets still in hand, they will be looking to stretch their advantage further and put India under pressure.

India need early wickets The first session on Day 4 could prove decisive for India. Jasprit Bumrah and the rest of the pace attack will have to make early inroads to prevent New Zealand from building an even bigger lead. India will hope the fast bowlers can make the most of the morning conditions and put the hosts on the back foot.

The visitors still have time to fight their way back into the contest. Restricting New Zealand to a lead of around 350 runs could give India a realistic chance of staying in the game, especially with enough time left for a possible chase.

New Zealand eye a lead of 400-plus New Zealand, meanwhile, will be keen to take their lead beyond 400, if not 450. That would give their bowlers a healthy cushion and allow them to attack Shubman Gill and his men without worrying too much about the target.

The hosts had made 356 in their first innings, while India were bowled out for 246 in reply, giving New Zealand a 110-run first-innings advantage. Their second-innings lead has now grown to 243, putting them firmly in control of the match.

Rain could interrupt play on Day 4 However, the weather could become another concern for both teams. Rain is forecast in Christchurch, raising the possibility of interruptions during the fourth day’s play. Any loss of playing time could impact India’s chances of making a comeback and New Zealand’s plans to push for a result.