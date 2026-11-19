Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has revealed that MS Dhoni decided to end his IPL career because his fitness issues were making it difficult for him to continue playing. According to Raina, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend was working hard in the gym to get himself ready for IPL 2027, but problems with both his knees eventually forced him to reconsider his future.

CSK confirmed on Monday, November 17, that Dhoni would no longer be part of their playing squad and would take up the role of team mentor. Soon after the announcement, the 45-year-old shared a video montage of some of the biggest moments of his career on Instagram, along with an emotional caption.

Raina explained that years of wicketkeeping and batting had taken a toll on Dhoni’s body. The former India captain was dealing with swelling in both knees, which made it difficult for him to handle the demands of professional cricket.

There had been considerable speculation about Dhoni’s future, especially with him turning 45 this year. His earlier comments about wanting to play his final match at CSK’s home ground, Chepauk, had kept fans hopeful about another season.

Suresh Raina Explains MS Dhoni’s Fitness Struggles

Speaking to JioStar, Raina revealed that Dhoni had been trying his best to regain fitness but his knee problems were making things difficult.

“Mahi bhai has been playing different sports in the off-season, but he has been struggling with his knee. Both his knees have swelling now,” Raina said.

He also explained how years of playing at the highest level, particularly as a wicketkeeper, had affected Dhoni’s body.

“The amount of wicketkeeping he has done and the number of matches he has played, it takes a toll,” he added.

Raina further revealed that Dhoni was determined to continue playing and had put in considerable effort to get fit for another IPL season. However, his body was no longer responding as he would have wanted.

“He was trying till now, thinking he would get fit. He was trying very, very hard in the gym. After the swelling, he always said in interviews that he never wanted to be an Impact Player. That speaks volumes about him as a captain and shows a lot of courage. So, he wanted to continue playing, but his body is not able to take that load anymore,” Raina said.

MS Dhoni’s IPL Captaincy Records

Dhoni leaves the IPL as the captain who has led teams in the most matches in the tournament’s history. He captained teams in 226 matches, winning 133 of them.

His win percentage of 58.84 is also the highest among IPL captains who have led their sides in at least 10 matches.