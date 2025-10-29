- By Gurmeet Batra
- Wed, 29 Oct 2025 02:46 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
SA W vs ENG W, Women's World Cup: England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa in their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.
England are heading into the crucial match with the same team, while South Africa have made one change as they have brought in Anneke Bosch in place of Masabata Klaas.
Speaking at the time of toss, Sciver-Brunt said, "We would like to bowl first, putting them under pressure with the ball first and then chase it under lights. We got the same team. She will be playing through a little bit of pain, but she will be raring to go. Trust the process and trust everything you have done and enjoy the occasion."
South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt said, "We were looking to bowl first as well. We are playing an extra batter today. Bosch comes in for Klaas. Hopefully we can bat first really well today. At the end of the day, it is all about winning."
SA-W vs ENG-W Playing XIs
South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.
England Women (Playing XI): Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.