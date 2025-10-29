SA W vs ENG W, Women's World Cup: England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa in their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final clash at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

England are heading into the crucial match with the same team, while South Africa have made one change as they have brought in Anneke Bosch in place of Masabata Klaas.

Speaking at the time of toss, Sciver-Brunt said, "We would like to bowl first, putting them under pressure with the ball first and then chase it under lights. We got the same team. She will be playing through a little bit of pain, but she will be raring to go. Trust the process and trust everything you have done and enjoy the occasion."